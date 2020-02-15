Two elk were rescued in February 2020 by BC Conservation Officer Service members in Smithers, B.C., after the pair became trapped under a collapsed haystack. (Screenshot photo)

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers, farmer rescue two elk under collapsed haystack

The conservation officers and farmer were surprised to find more than one elk underneath the haystack

An unsuspecting farmer in Smithers noticed something sticking out of his lopsided haystack this week, only for B.C. conservation officers to find not one but two elk trapped underneath.

Conservation officers were called to the snowy property after the farmer used the RAPP tip-line to report an animal stuck by a collapsed haystack, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said Friday.

When the officers arrived, they found “an almost completely covered elk” and quickly helped direct the farmer to remove the hay with his tractor.

“To their surprise, a second elk was discovered completely buried,” the CO service said. Once freed, the four-legged friends walked away.

It is unknown how long the elk had been trapped for, but it’s believed they had been eating the haystack from one side and it eventually tipped over.

Conservation officers visited the farm Friday to make sure the animals were long gone from the property.

The RAPP line, or 1-877-952-7277, is a toll-free number that allows anyone in B.C. to report wildlife-human interactions where public safety may be at risk.

ALSO WATCH: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

Conservation

