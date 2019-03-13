(File photo)

VIDEO: B.C. burglar hiding in the ceiling gets caught after miscalculation

North Vancouver man Shane Davidson convicted of burglary, theft and assault

A North Vancouver burglar who hid in ceilings before dropping down to strike has been convicted, after he miscalculated and revealed his hiding spot while a woman was still in the room.

Shane Davidson was found guilty of three counts of burglary, one count of assault, and one count of theft under $5,000 back in January, police said Wednesday.

RCMP learned he had entered stores during business hours and managed to somehow access the ceiling, where he would hide until the store closed.

READ MORE: Woman assaulted in her North Vancouver home; RCMP release sketch of alleged suspect

He seemed to be getting away with the thefts until a miscalculation at a North Vancouver grocery store in December 2017.

“An employee walked into the cash room around 5 a.m.,” said spokesperson Sgt. Peter DeVries. “There he was, standing in the dark. Imagine how terrifying that was for her.”

The employee screamed, and Davidson assaulted her before running off.

“The surveillance video made it pretty easy,” said DeVries. “Prolific offenders are really well known to us. We know how they operate, where they tend to commit crimes, and what they look like. One good screengrab can get us a long way towards making a positive ID.”

A judge remanded Davidson until his sentencing hearing in April. He has been in custody since May 2018.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
U.S. hotel apologizes for discriminating against Trump supporters
Next story
B.C. premier wants to move quickly on Okanagan national park reserve

Just Posted

Comox Strathcona hospital district opts to maintain tax levels

Debt repayment for two hospitals on schedule over 10-year cycle

Quadra development changes prompt SRD procedural moves

New proposal for the site is described as ‘more rural in nature’

Ottawa won’t appeal Federal Court ruling on farmed salmon virus

Review of piscine orthoreovirus policy ongoing, says DFO

UPDATED: Campbell River residents frustrated after broken water main floods homes twice

City workers shut down water service after water main failed Tuesday afternoon

Campbell River Storm open semifinals against Saanich Braves on Friday

After a bit of a road bump in the first round, whereby… Continue reading

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

Old Hillcrest Chinese Cemetery receives financial support from Island business leader

The 74-year-old cemetery is a Provincial Historic Site and contains 127 Chinese Canadians

Vancouer Island high school student struck by vehicle dies of injuries

Nanaimo high school, B.C. Coroners Service confirm death of teen struck by vehicle March 6

B.C. becomes first province to allow 12-storey timber buildings

Premier Horgan announced in OK Falls that mass-timber will be allowed on buildings up to 12 storeys

First Nation chiefs call for B.C. to declare state of emergency over opioid crisis

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says the overdose epidemic hits Indigenous people especially hard

Province taking over seniors’ home care in southern B.C.

Contracted services to be run directly by Fraser, Island, Coastal Health

B.C. premier wants to move quickly on Okanagan national park reserve

John Horgan support’s ‘community’s drive to have a national park.’

Nude bungy jumpers stretch annual Vancouver Island event to record heights

More than 100 take the plunge for the BC Schizophrenia Society at WildPlay Nanaimo

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

Most Read