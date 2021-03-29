A 50 to 70 vehicle pileup halted traffic on Highway 1 between Medicine Hat and Calgary on Monday, March 29, 2021. (Prairie Sprinter/Twitter)

VIDEO: 50 to 70 vehicle pileup halts traffic on Trans-Canada Highway in Alberta

RCMP in Alberta say 50 to 70 vehicles have been involved in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 1 between Medicine Hat and Calgary this morning.

Officers in Brooks say traffic was not expected to flow in the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway for several hours.

Emergency crews are rererouting traffic onto Highway 1-A.

Police say travel is not recommended on several highways in Alberta due to blowing snow, icy roads and poor conditions.

Environment Canada has weather warnings in effect for much of southern and eastern Alberta.

They range from wind warnings in the Brooks area — with gusts up to 100 kilometres an hour — to a winter storm warning around Lloydminster, where high winds and heavy snowfall are expected.

