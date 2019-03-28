VIDEO: 442 Squadron rescue operation at Long Beach, Tofino

Military unit rescues four people stranded on Lovekin Rock

Four people spent about two hours trapped by surging seas on a large rock off Long Beach Tuesday, before being rescued, unharmed, by a Royal Canadian Air Force unit.

Three boogie boarders and walker who misjudged the tides were pulled off Lovekin Rock at about 6 p.m., March 26, by 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron, from 19 Wing Comox.

Long Beach and Lovekin Rock are in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, south of Tofino.

There were originally three walkers in the group, but two of them swam to shore before the conditions worsened.

442 Squadron provided Black Press with video footage of the rescue.

Previous story
Ex-Surrey Mountie who has PTSD related to child porn cases wins a court fight
Next story
Electric floatplanes will change the business of flying across the strait

Just Posted

Environment minister asked for assurances Campbell River’s drinking water will be protected

Application for landfill expansion’s operational certificate is now in a 30-day comment period

Stretch of rough pavement on Highway 19A to get smoothed out

City of Campbell River to restore stretch ripped up for sewer line project

City of Campbell River and BC Housing sign agreement to develop supportive housing

The City Of Campbell river and BC Housing have signed an agreement… Continue reading

Still no movement on advisory planning body for Cortes Island

Area director says Cortes is missing opportunities to comment on land proposals

Hot topic: Prof to speak about effects of human-induced climate change in Campbell River

Public meeting comes as city plans for dozens of potential effects linked to global warming

VIDEO: 442 Squadron rescue operation at Long Beach, Tofino

Military unit rescues four people stranded on Lovekin Rock

Electric floatplanes will change the business of flying across the strait

Harbour Air Seaplanes first in the world to attempt converting fleet to zero-emissions aircraft

VIDEO: 442 Squadron rescue operation at Long Beach, Tofino

Military unit rescues four people stranded on Lovekin Rock

Ex-Surrey Mountie who has PTSD related to child porn cases wins a court fight

Federal and provincial governments tried to have lawsuit dismissed; Judge decides it should go to trial

B.C. mayor takes leave of absence to fight sex assault charge

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

Most Read