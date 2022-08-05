A caribou calf explores the snow pile in the Central Selkirk Caribou Maternity Pen. (Photo courtesy of Amelie Mathieu, Arrow Lakes Caribou Society)

A caribou calf explores the snow pile in the Central Selkirk Caribou Maternity Pen. (Photo courtesy of Amelie Mathieu, Arrow Lakes Caribou Society)

VIDEO: 13 caribou born in maternity pen released into the B.C. wild

Animals born in maternity pen maintained by Arrow Lakes Caribou Society

The Arrow Lakes Caribou Society has released 13 caribou from their care into the wild.

The caribou were part of the organization’s Maternity Pen Project, an effort to help protect and preserve the endangered animal. The release of the caribou on July 22 marks the completion of the first year of the project.

The Central Selkirk Maternity Pen, where the animals were being kept, is located in the Kuskanax Creek area, near Nakusp Hot Springs. The society describes the pen as “a safe environment for female caribou to bear and raise their calves away from predators.”

Since their release, the society and provincial researchers have tracked the caribou’s location using GPS collars.

After exiting the pen and overcoming their initial hesitance, the caribou travelled up to the alpine. Some of the caribou arrived there the same day they were released, while the others eventually made their way up by July 24.

The caribou were captured in March and brought to the pen by a 32-person team which included helicopters and snowmobiles.

READ MORE: Alberta releases recovery plans for two threatened caribou herds

Between May 24 and June 11, six calves were born at the site. The eldest of the pack birthed a stillborn and passed away 16 days later due to an infection.

The society said the animals are a “tight-knit group” and said “the calves enjoy playing and exploring together.”

The project was conducted with support from the provincial government’s Caribou Recovery Program and the Ministry of Land, Water and Resource Stewardship as well as the Ktunaxa Nation.

In a statement after the calves were born, the organization said the location of the pen had proved to be “ideal.”

“It is quiet and provides the caribou with a variety of landscape features and browsing opportunities,” they said.

The society will now evaluate the outcomes of this year’s project and begin planning for next year. The next caribou capture is expected to take place in the spring of 2023.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CaribouWildlife

Previous story
Jean Charest pressed to outline political future after Conservative leadership race

Just Posted

Erin Pharez, an employee at the Comox Valley ReStore, holds a phone showing the online 50/50 in one hand and paper tickets for the ReStore 50/50 in the other. The Habitat For Humanity Vancouver island North monthly online 50/50 raffle has a minimum guaranteed jackpot of $5,000. There is also a monthly 50/50 draw at each of the two ReStores - in Campbell River and in Courtenay. Photo supplied
Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North 50/50 raffles offer two ways to win

Strathcona Regional District office. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
‘Significant number’ of meeting-pay claims by SRD director need further review – report

Nancy Dwyer and David Klein are part of the Campbell River Search and Rescue Bike Team. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Bikes to the rescue

From left: Gillian Galik, Payge Doty-Brown, Walker Smits, Ryan Lofstrom, Erika Burry, Maile Wesner, Victoria Hoffman, Kylie Zaal and Zone 6 coach Makayla Mitchell. Photo contributed
Campbell River track athletes make an impact at BC Games