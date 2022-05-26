Victoria’s Abigayle Singh has not been seen for more than a month and a half

Victoria police are searching for Abigayle Singh, 25, who has been missing for over a month and a half. (Courtesy of VicPD)Victoria police are searching for Abigayle Singh, 25, who has been missing for over a month and a half. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria police are hoping to find Anthony Assu as they believe he may have information about a missing woman. (Courtesy of VicPD)Victoria police are hoping to find Anthony Assu as they believe he may have information about a missing woman. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Abigayle Singh, a 25-year-old woman who has been missing for over a month and a half.

Singh is described as an Indigenous woman standing 5’4” with a slim build, weighing about 125 pounds. She has long brown hair, brown eyes and is known to frequent the 900-block of Pandora Avenue. She was also the subject of a missing person alert earlier in May.

Investigators have no indication that Singh is at immediate risk of harm, but the circumstances and length of her being missing meet the high-risk threshold under the province’s missing person standards.

Police on Thursday also put out a call for information on Anthony Assu, who VicPD said might be with Singh. Assu is described as a 31-year-old Indigenous man who is 6’2”, has a slender build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

Officers are hoping to find Assu as they believe he may have information about Singh’s whereabouts. VicPD emphasized in a statement that a missing person investigation is not a criminal investigation.

Anyone who sees Singh or Assu is asked to call 911. Those with other information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Man arrested after employees assaulted, chased with knife at Saanich liquor store

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

missing personVicPD

Previous story
Valve left open causes Olympic-sized pool of waste to spill from Mission sewage project
Next story
UPDATE: 1 dead after ammonia leak at Kamloops industrial site

Just Posted

The property is slated to be subdivided and rezoned. Photo courtesy SRD
Rezoning application denial overturned by Strathcona Regional District

Linda Nagle hands out some Go By Bike Week swag to Lindsay and Michael Ness, with their kids Oliver and Della during last spring’s Go By Bike Week event. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Go By Bike Week bike swap event helps lower barrier to entry for bike commuting

Two pieces, a drum painted by Greg Henderson and a grizzly print created by Brent J. Smith were stolen from a local charity in Campbell River over the Victoria Day long weekend. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
Art pieces stolen from Campbell River charity

Strathcona Regional District office. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Regional District director pay claims ‘quite a variance’ — Chief Administrative Officer