Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

A Victoria woman has been charged with animal cruelty her Boston terrier, Ava, (not pictured) died while left in her vehicle for seven hours in extreme heat. (Unsplash)

A Victoria woman faces charges of animal cruelty for the death of her dog last July.

On July 23, 2018, Stephanie Skinner’s Boston terrier, Ava, died while locked in Skinner’s hot car for seven hours with all the windows closed. According to the BC SPCA, temperatures reached up to 30 degrees that day.

“This is such a tragic and preventable case,” said Eileen Drever, senior office, protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA. “Every year, the BC SPCA and other animal welfare groups warn people about the dangers of leaving their pets in hot cars. Even 10 minutes in a hot, unventilated car can be fatal for an animal – an animal left for seven hours in those temperatures would not have stood a chance.”

Skinner will make her first court appearance on March 28 at Western Communities Courthouse. She could face up to two years in prison, a $75,000 fine and a lifetime ban on owning animals if she is convicted.



