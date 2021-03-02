(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police seek witnesses after man threatens to set tent ablaze with woman, dog inside

Suspect in tent fire taken to hospital earlier in the day

Victoria police are looking for more witnesses after a man threatened to set a tent on fire Monday morning.

Police arrested a man after someone poured gasoline on an occupied tent in Cecelia Ravine Park, in the 400-block of Burnside Road, and threatened to set it on fire on March 1 around 8:30 a.m.

A woman and her dog were inside the tent.

A suspect was arrested for assault with a weapon, mischief, and uttering threats. He was taken to cells at VicPD where he was held to await court. No injuries were reported.

READ ALSO: VicPD issues warning after trip-wires discovered in Cecilia Ravine Park

Police feel the incident is related to an earlier report. Around 6:30 that morning, officers were called to the same area for a report a man was hit by a person wielding a bat with spikes.

Police arrested a man for assault with a weapon, took him to cells and released him with a court date and on conditions. The person hit was taken to hospital, cleared medically, and then returned to the park where police say he is the suspect in the second incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

VicPD

