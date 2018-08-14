Police say women working in Victoria businesses have been targets of unwanted, sexually explicit phone calls (Pexel)

Victoria police say explicit calls continue to target women

Over 50 reports of unwanted, sexually explicit calls have come in

Victoria police say that inappropriate calls targeting women working in downtown Victoria have continued since they first put out a warning in early July.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday morning, police confirmed that they have received over 50 complaints from women working in Victoria, who are receiving unwanted, sexually explicit anonymous phone calls.

In earlier incidents, police found enough similarity between the calls that they thought the same man could be responsible for all of them, but that has not been confirmed for the more numerous calls, which have been reported province-wide.

Police are asking anyone who has a similar experience to write down the time and date of the call, and make notes of exactly what he said and anything identifying or unique about his voice. They are asking women to record the calls when safe and possible to do so, and to call police at the non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, or to call anonymously to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

