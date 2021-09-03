Victoria police are asking for information and witnesses after an officer was attacked in a Victoria West park Thursday night. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police are asking for information and witnesses after an officer was attacked in a Victoria West park Thursday night. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police officer injured in late-night ‘violent attack’ in park

Unknown man attacked officer in Banfield Park, VicPD seeking woman who may be witness

Victoria police are seeking information and witnesses after an officer was attacked in a Victoria West park and sent to hospital late Thursday (Sept. 2) night.

VicPD says the officer was on foot in Banfield Park at approximately 11:30 p.m. when he was attacked by an unknown man. The officer called for assistance over his radio and several other officers were sent to the area, but when they arrived the suspect was gone.

Investigators believe the injured officer was speaking with an unknown woman in the park before he was attacked. They are asking for help identifying the woman as a potential witness. She is described as an approximately 50-year-old Caucasian woman with grey hair, who appeared distraught.

Friday morning on Twitter, VicPD called the incident a “violent attack.” No word was available on the officer’s current condition.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: Saanich highway reopens as police investigation continues

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria

Previous story
Majority of B.C. parents comfortable with kids back in schools: poll
Next story
Local music teacher honoured for decades of work

Just Posted

The City of Campbell River has moved to stage one watering restrictions (File photo)
Campbell River moves to stage one water restrictions

Bob Tonkin (l-r), Dave Bazowski, Doug Round, Bruce Murdock, Ron Perrin. Members of CR Daybreak Rotary and Courtenay Rotary Club provide cheque of derby proceeds to Simms Creek Stream Keeps. Submitted photo.
Daybreak Rotary Club of Campbell River wins fishing derby organized to support local fish habitats.

The North Island College Students’ Union is hosting two youth and student-centred debates before the 2021 Federal election. (Google Maps photo)
Youth-centered debates planned for North Island – Powell River, Courtenay – Alberni ridings

Storm player Carson Harris lays a hit on a member of the Comox Valley Glacier Kings during an exhibition on Aug. 31. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Photos: Hockey is back in Campbell River as Storm starts exhibition play