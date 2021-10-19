A Victoria masseur arrested in May faces nine more sexual assault charges. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria masseur charged with 9 more counts of sexual assault

Ajesh ‘Sam’ Jacob remains on bail awaiting trial

Sexual assault charges are racking up against a Victoria masseur who police arrested in May.

Ajesh “Sam” Jacob, 35, was arrested by special victims unit detectives on May 13 on sexual assault allegations relating to his work at a massage and reflexology business in the 700-block of Fort Street. He was subsequently charged with one count of sexual assault.

Since then, detectives investigated several other allegations of sexual violence by Jacob, resulting in nine additional sexual assault charges.

Ajesh remains on bail while he awaits a trial date and is barred from performing massage services in the meantime.

Anyone with information about this case, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

