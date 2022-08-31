Heinz Burki celebrates a $75,000 win off a scratch ticket bought at the Save-on-Foods on Foul Bay Road. (Courtesy BC Lottery Corporation)

Heinz Burki celebrates a $75,000 win off a scratch ticket bought at the Save-on-Foods on Foul Bay Road. (Courtesy BC Lottery Corporation)

Victoria man set to take a trip after wordy $75,000 win

Crossword scratch ticket the second to pay out this summer on Vancouver Island

Travel is on tap for a Victoria man after he scratched away a $75,000 win on a crossword recently.

Heinz Burki was excited to see he’d won $10,000 after picking up a ticket at Save-On-Foods and taking it home to scratch. Then he realized he’d missed a letter, and revealed the much larger prize on his BC Lottery Corporation ‘Deluxe Crossword’ Scratch & Win game.

“I told my wife we get to go on a trip and then I realized I forgot to scratch a letter off, and I actually won $75,000,” Burki said in a BCLC release.

Along with travelling with his wife, he plans to share some winnings with his daughter.

The Victoria resident purchased the ticket from the Save-On-Foods on Foul Bay Road and was the second person in about a month to win with a crossword ticket on Vancouver Island.

Parksville resident Victoria Tyers had to check her scratch and win ticket several times before she could believe she had really won $75,000.

She purchased a ‘Deluxe Crossword’ ticket from the Mid Island Co-op on Island Highway East, according to a news release by BCLC issued earlier this month.

