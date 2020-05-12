Joseph Brennan smiles for a winner’s ‘selfie’ he sent in using BCLC’s temporary alternate prize-claim process after winning more than $93,000 in the March 13 Lotto Max Extra draw. (Courtesy BCLC)

Victoria man goes out for milk, buys winning lotto ticket

Joseph Brennan won more than $93,000 in the Lotto Max Extra on March 13

A milk run earned one lotto-winning Victoria man a windfall.

Joseph Brennan bought a ticket “on a whim” while at Thrifty Foods to get a jug of milk. He wound up matching six of seven numbers to win $93,895 in the March 13 Lotto Max Extra draw.

Brennan plans to bank the cash for the future, according to a release from the BC Lottery Corporation.

BCLC announced a Victoria winner on March 14.

While the $50 million jackpot was carried over, a ticket purchased in Victoria, now known to be Brennan, was the second prize winner. According to the Lotto Max website, there were also two Western Canada winners.

Victoria man goes out for milk, buys winning lotto ticket

Joseph Brennan won more than $93,000 in the Lotto Max Extra on March 13

