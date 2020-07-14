A Victoria man is facing recommended charges after brandishing a rifle in a parking lot in the 1900-block of Douglas Street. (VicPD)

Victoria man facing charges after brandishing semi-automatic rifle

Suspect was arrested without incident

A Victoria man is facing recommended charges after pointing an ‘AK-47’-like rifle at another person in a parking lot.

Victoria police officers were called to a multi-unit temporary housing facility in the 1900-block of Douglas Street just after midnight on Tuesday. When officers arrived they located the victim, who described the rifle that was pointed at them as resembling an “AK-47.”

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP responds after reports of man masturbating on bus

The victim reported the suspect has brandished the rifle in the building parking lot and had threatened him. The victim was not physically injured.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: Incident near Mount Douglas Park ‘strictly medical,’ Saanich police say

Officers determined the rifle was a replica M4 carbine. The suspect was arrested without incident and transported to cells.

VicPD is recommending charges including assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Victoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Just Posted

Weekly RCMP update: Bike thefts and persistent driving while prohibited

Campbell River RCMP detachment seeing bicycle theft as an ongoing concern

Over 21 Campbell River tourism businesses benefit from resiliency program

Vancouver Island Tourism Resiliency Program is helping businesses pivot and adapt to the COVID-19 imposed changes in industry

NIC online marine training accessed by mariners across the country

NIC was among the first post-secondary schools to receive approval for digital marine courses

Search for missing hiker suspended once again

Search for Laurence Philippsen was revived over the weekend after new information was received

NIC practical nursing students hone skills on pandemic’s front line

‘It also has become clear that this is my thing,’ – NIC practical nursing student Breanna Patterson

Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Keep circles small, wear masks and be aware of symptoms, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Victoria man facing charges after brandishing semi-automatic rifle

Suspect was arrested without incident

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

B.C. NDP changing WorkSafeBC regulations to respond to COVID-19

Employers say reclassifying coronavirus could be ‘ruinous’

Baby raccoon rescued from 10-foot deep drainage pipe on Vancouver Island

‘Its cries were loud, pitiful and heartbreaking,’ Saanich animal control officer says

Statistical flaws led to B.C. wolf cull which didn’t save endangered caribou as estimated

Study finds statistical flaws in an influential 2019 report supporting a wolf cull

Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Okanagan home

Family says nothing like this has happened since they moved to Summerland in 1980s

Beloved Island woman dies at 106

Dorothy Adair adored by the many people she met in Chemainus in two short years

Man arrested for allegedly pushing unsuspecting seniors, jumping on cars at Parksville mall

Cops arrest man after ‘aggressive incident’ at Wembley Mall in Parksville

Most Read