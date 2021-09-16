Victoria Clipper ferries visitors to the Island for first time in 18 months

Clipper Vacations resumes its Seattle to Victoria passenger ferry service on Friday (Sept. 17), for U.S.-based passengers. (Clipper Vacations/Facebook)

After 18 months without passenger ferry service between Seattle and Victoria, the familiar red, white and blue catamarans of the Victoria Clipper fleet will be arriving back in the Inner Harbour on Friday (Sept. 17).

FRS Clipper and other U.S.-based international ferry services received the green light in August to begin transporting U.S. passengers to Canada.

The Victoria Clipper V is due to arrive at 10:30 a.m. on Friday to a welcoming committee that includes representatives of the local tourism industry, the City of Victoria, Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce and FRS Clipper.

Between Friday and Oct. 10, the Clipper schedule will see it leave Seattle at 7:30 a.m. Fridays through Mondays and make the same-day return trip at 5 p.m. The Seattle departure time shifts to 8 a.m. and Victoria arrival to 10:45 a.m. for Oct. 11 to Nov. 22.

