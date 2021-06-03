The Tiny Home Village, at 940 Caledonia Ave., is set to welcome 30 residents starting May 12. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Victoria area homeless pet trends bucking expectations

No increased influx of animals as people move from parks to housing in Victoria: BC SPCA

While scuttlebutt says there’s an uptick in pet surrender this year, as people experiencing homelessness are housed across Greater Victoria, the BC SPCA isn’t seeing that trend.

The intake of animals this year is lower for surrendered animals and higher for incoming kittens, says Annie Prittie-Bell, manager of the local branch.

From January to May 2020, 161 animals were surrendered. This year for the same period, 149 animals were handed over.

READ ALSO: Wild ARC looking for donations to care for yearly influx of vulnerable animals

Our Place Society, which manages many of the emergency and transitional housing options in the region, allows for pets at the majority of its facilities.

Residents are asked to sign a declaration that they’ve read the pet safety and standard of care guidelines set out for residents. It also lays responsibility on the pet owner for the animal’s well-being and outlines that staff will contact the BC SPCA Victoria branch in the case of neglect.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

homeless housingHomelessnessOur PlacePets

Previous story
Man arrested after reports of ‘several firearms,’ truck on B.C. legislature lawn
Next story
More than two months later, Duncan senior still waiting for ICBC to replace torched car

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Woman stabbed multiple times outside Campbell River grocery store

Campbell River RCMP seeking public assistance to identify suspect in stabbing

People gather at the Klahoose park to commemorate the 215 children found buried at the Kamloops residential school. Photo supplied by Kevin Peacey
Klahoose First Nation holds memorial gathering for 215 children

Chief hopes ‘something is actually done this time’

Campbell River RCMP are re-opening fingerprinting and criminal record checks by appointment. (Stock photo)
Campbell River RCMP doing criminal record checks, fingerprinting again

Service available to Campbell River residents by appointment

Nicole Mckeown and her mother Laurie Mckeown are the two founders of the local chapter of For Our Kids, a group of parents dedicated to combating the climate crisis. Photo supplied by Nicole Mckeown.
Campbell River parents start local climate action group

North Island For Our Kids holding series of workshops starting June 15

Geordie Puglas stands to commemorate the 215 children who were found buried at a Kamloops residential school. Photo courtesy Sara Puglas-Hinde
Gathering held at Spirit Square to commemorate 215 children

Flags at half mast at city properties

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Langley RCMP have arrested three men for an alleged violent assault in Willoughby. (Langley Advance Times files)
Trio facing charges after Langley assault are reportedly Hells Angels members

Three men allegedly broke into a property and beat a victim

Emergency Health Services say they received a 911 call June 1 at 3:35 p.m. from a woman who had fallen but was in stable condition at Metrotown SkyTrain station. (Ambulance Paramedics of B.C.)
Ambulance response times in question after B.C. woman waits 1 hour with broken hip

Union president Troy Clifford says B.C.’s poorly managed paramedic staffing system is to blame

Police have been enforcing a BC Supreme Court injunction against protests on Tree Farm Licence 46 since Monday, May 17. (Nora O’Malley/Black Press Media)
RCMP arrest seven at Vancouver Island old-growth logging blockades Wednesday

Total arrests now at 158 since May 17

Abbotsford resident Garry Amyot helped prevent a suspect from stealing money and possibly hurting others at a Scotiabank location in Abbotsford. (Submitted)
‘I’m not going to die today’: B.C. man 1 of 4 to stop bank robber

68-year-old Garry Amyot shares story of how he and others prevented potential tragedy in bank

The Neucel Specialty Cellulose pulp mill in Port Alice has remained dormant since shutting down production in 2015. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Abandoned Port Alice pulp mill decommissioning costs double to nearly $40 million

Court approves request for increased funding by Neucel bankruptcy manager PricewaterhouseCoopers

Residents with pets can move into housing such as these tiny homes near Royal Athletic Park in Victoria. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Victoria area homeless pet trends bucking expectations

No increased influx of animals as people move from parks to housing in Victoria: BC SPCA

Charles (Wayne) Malmsten stands next to the parking lot on Lewis Street where his car was stolen on March 26. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
More than two months later, Duncan senior still waiting for ICBC to replace torched car

‘I have congestive heart failure and having to rely on other people for everything is doing me in’

(Black Press Media files)
Man bites Vancouver police officer after assaulting elderly woman

Man was arrested following assaults

Most Read