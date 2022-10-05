Police are asking for witnesses, information and video footage after a person was stabbed in Victoria on Oct. 5. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police are asking for witnesses, information and video footage after a person was stabbed in Victoria on Oct. 5. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victim taken to hospital after rejecting treatment for stab wounds in Victoria

Police seek witnesses and those with any information or video of the incident

Police are seeking witnesses and video after an early-morning stabbing in Victoria sent a victim to the hospital on Wednesday.

Paramedics informed police that they were responding to a call about a person who had been stabbed multiple times in the 1200-block of Quadra Street on Oct. 5 just before 4:30 a.m.

When police arrived, the victim had wrapped their wounds in improvised dressings, VicPD said. After paramedics arrived, they discovered the victim had multiple alleged stab wounds to the arms and chest, which required immediate emergency medical treatment.

The victim refused treatment for what VicPD said were potentially life-threatening injuries at the time. Police said officers apprehended the individual and paramedics then took the victim to the hospital. The person’s injuries are now considered non-life-threatening, police said.

VicPD is asking for witnesses in the Quadra Street area, between Pandora Avenue and Mason Street, along with anyone with CCTV footage of or any information about the incident to contact them at 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

READ: Crews monitor one-hectare West Shore wildfire overnight

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
COUNCIL: Mayoral candidates discuss solutions to homelessness downtown and associated inappropriate behaviour
Next story
Surfer awarded more than $75K for 2×4 attack that drove him from Tofino

Just Posted

Campbell River City Hall. Campbell River Mirror photo
COUNCIL: Mayoral candidates discuss solutions to homelessness downtown and associated inappropriate behaviour

Electoral Area Director Candidates for the four Strathcona Regional District electoral areas have spoken about the issues facing their respective areas. Photo courtesy SRD
SRD Electoral Area candidates discuss the issues most important to them

Earthquake warning signs were installed in 2018 in various places downtown Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Earthquake ShakeOut event coming Oct. 20

One carved pumpkin gets the message across at the Pumpkins for Polio fundraising event put on last year by Rotary. Photo contributed
Campbell River Rotary gearing up for annual Pumpkins for Polio event

Pop-up banner image