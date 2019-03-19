Woss resident Kelly Kafka has succumbed to injuries suffered in a hit-and-run incident in Campbell River on Feb. 28. gofundme photo

Victim succumbs to injuries suffered in Campbell River hit and run

Police still seek information on incident

The female pedestrian that was struck in a hit and run on Feb. 28 in Campbell River has died as a result of injuries received, RCMP say.

On Feb. 28, Campbell River RCMP responded to a complaint of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle in the 1800 block of the Island Highway in Campbell River. A white car was seen leaving the scene. Police are seeking witnesses to this incident or anyone with a dash cam of the hit and run to come forward.

Woss resident Kelly Kafka, 58, was airlifted to hospital where she was placed in a medically-induced coma.

The Campbell River RCMP have since identified the suspect driver and vehicle. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and a Report to Crown Counsel is being completed. Investigators anticipate the submission of the report in within a few weeks.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Campbell River RCMP Detachment at 250-286-6221.

