Kim McGregor died in the Feb. 14 hit-and-run accident in Chemainus. (Photo submitted)

Victim identified in Valentine’s Day Chemainus hit-and-run

Kim McGregor grew up in Chemainus and had recently returned to be close to his parents

The man killed in a Valentine’s Day hit-and-run in Chemainus has been identified as Kim Richard McGregor, while the search for the driver continues.

McGregor was walking along Chemainus Road near the Station Ridge Estates when he was struck by a vehicle and died at the scene. He was six days away from his 43rd birthday.

The driver of the suspect vehicle fled and the police investigation is continuing.

Terry McGregor, Kim’s brother, who lives in Red Deer, Alberta said he was just notified of the death Wednesday by the RCMP after the BC Coroner’s Service confirmed his identity.

“My heart is broken, I’m at such a loss right now,” Terry indicated. “The rest of the family are shocked and saddened.”

Dad Bob graduated from Chemainus Secondary School in the early 1960s and the family grew up in Chemainus, with Terry graduating in 1994 and Kim in 1996. The childhood home was on Maxwell Street, ironically close to where Kim died, and they later lived on south Chemainus Road.

Terry noted his brother had been in Alberta to work, but moved back about a year ago to renew acquaintances with old friends and to be closer to his mom and dad, who are residing at a care home in Duncan.

Kim was living in a basement suite at Ma Maison Cafe and Bakery in Saltair.

“The last time we saw him was on a FaceTime video call between mom and dad, Kim and I on Dad’s 78th birthday February 11th,” noted Terry. “We tried to get a hold of Kim from the 16th on but couldn’t and suspected something might be wrong.”

Terry was planning to take time off work to travel back here from Alberta to inform his parents in person of Kim’s death and to make arrangements.

Tim Bowden, who graduated the same year as Terry, is a good friend of the family and knew Kim well.

“It’s a tragic loss for the family, for Terry,” he said. “Kim had a lot of friends here in town. They were very much a part of the community. Kim, whatever he did, he did with gusto.”

That included such things as floor hockey and dirt biking that were among his favourite activities.

“Kim had a lot of friends here in town,” said Bowden. “He’s just somebody I think everybody enjoyed knowing – fun to be around. He was very personable.”

“We were shocked when we found out it was Kim,” added Bowden’s sister Emily Holmes, who has set up a GoFundMe page, the Kim McGregor Memorial. “He was a pretty cheerful guy, really kind-hearted.”

All funds raised will go to help Terry with any expenses.

“This is really a hard thing for him,” said Holmes. “I think it’s going to take a while for him to process.”

Police have been continuing to process evidence in pursuit of the person responsible for the hit-and-run.

“The investigation is ongoing and it’s anticipated to be a long involved process,” noted Cpl. Chris Manseau, division media relations officer for the BC RCMP Communication Services.

Kim McGregor, right, and brother Terry during a trip to Banff. (Photo submitted)

Kim McGregor had moved back to the Chemainus area from Alberta about a year ago to be closer to his parents and friends. (Photo submitted)

Site of the hit-and-run outside the Station Ridge Estates where Kim McGregor was killed. (Photo by Pete Cavanaugh)

Kim McGregor died in the Feb. 14 hit-and-run accident in Chemainus. (Photo submitted)
