A vessel washed into the breakwater at the Discovery Harbour Marina during last nights storm. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Vessel washed ashore in Campbell River during last night’s storm

A vessel appears to have gotten loose and washed to shore on the Discovery Harbour Marina breakwater during last night’s storm.

The boat has been tied to the rocks, so it won’t be going anywhere.

Other debris around the vessel included a jerrycan and a small inflatable boat.

According to Environment Canada wind gusts reached 43 km an hour yesterday afternoon at 4 p.m. before abating a little bit and a wind warning was in effect overnight with gusts predicted to reach up to 80 km per hour.

The name of the vessel is unknown as it was partially covered.

 

