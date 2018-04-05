Vernon gas drops to 106.9

While Vancouver drivers continue to pay around 153.9, the price in Vernon drops, now at 106.9

The gasoline war continues to wage on the Vernon front.

As fuel costs continue to hover largely around the 153.9 mark in Vancouver, the ever-important liquid continues to fluctuate in price in the North Okanagan, with prices now as low as 106.9 at a 27th St. Super Save.

It isn’t all across the board in Vernon, though, with some gas bars sitting as high as 129.9.

Related: Gas rises in Lower Mainland, drops in Vernon

Unlike it’s fellow B.C. towns, fuel prices in Vernon have been dropping steadily since Easter Sunday, when the government announced a tax increase on fuel, booze and cigarettes.

Related: Taxes go up on fuel, booze and cigarettes on April 1

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nelson couple’s holiday turns to nightmare
Next story
Illicit drug overdose deaths in B.C. trending down for 2018

Just Posted

Read Island man’s sheds burned down, says he won’t be rebuilding

Last Thursday Louis Poitras came home to his property on Read Island… Continue reading

Campbell River’s TimberHi girls rugby team continues to train hard on the rugby pitch

Girls lost both games of a recent doubleheader, but that hasn’t dampened their spirits

City of Campbell River ponders adding ‘Aquaculture’ to list of permitted uses on industrial properties

Properties would need to be at least .5 hectares in size or have ocean or foreshore access

Campbell River School District using student data to address gaps in the system

Superintendent’s annual report lays out the growth, strengths and weaknesses of SD72

Change needed now to avoid more devastating wildfire seasons: Struzik

‘At some point we’re simply going to run out of money doing it the way we’re doing it’

Final leg of national missing women inquiry begins in B.C.

More than 100 people set to speak over five days at Richmond hotel

Illicit drug overdose deaths in B.C. trending down for 2018

Death Review Panel on overdose deaths make three major recommendations

Vernon gas drops to 106.9

While Vancouver drivers continue to pay around 153.9, the price in Vernon drops, now at 106.9

B.C. sex assault victim was ‘too scared to move,’ can’t ID attacker

Victim says attacker punched her in the face when she tried to look at him

Daughter of poisoned ex-Russian spy says she’s recovering

Britain has blamed Russia for the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal

Central Vancouver hospital laundry facility joins Island Health

The society provides laundry services to 23 facilities on Central Vancouver Island

Nelson couple’s holiday turns to nightmare

‘Their disregard for passenger safety was unconscionable’

YouTube shooter’s bizarre videos key to suspected motive

The woman opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in California, wounding three people before taking her own life

Baloney Meter: Are feds crossing $1-trillion mark on market debt for first time?

The Opposition Conservatives have opened up a new line of attack on the Liberals in recent days

Most Read