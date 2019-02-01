A semi is being unloaded and recovered from the ditch after it overturned on the Inland Island Highway Friday morning. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Overturned semi closes Inland Island Highway northbound at Jubilee

Detour in place via Jubilee Parkway and Highway 19A

An overturned semi truck has caused a significant detour around most of Campbell River this morning.

Traffic heading northbound on the Inland Island Highway must exit at Jubilee Parkway and drivers heading toward the highway on Jubilee Parkway is being stopped at the Dogwood Street intersection and are being asked which way they’re heading once they get to the highway and being turned around if they say “north.”

Southbound traffic through the area has been reduced to a single lane.

Crews are currently on scene unloading the overturned truck, but there’s no word yet on when the highway will be re-opened.

Previous story
Surrey RCMP now say they can’t confirm if wounded transit cop shot at suspect
Next story
Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Just Posted

‘Vehicle incident’ near Campbell River closes Hwy. 19 northbound – DriveBC

Detour in place via Jubilee Parkway and Highway 19A

Mowi updates Strathcona Regional District on certification efforts

Company is moving toward full certification in its operations

First Nations carvings stolen during break-and-enter at downtown Campbell River office

Stolen artwork includes Bear Dancer carving by Quadra Island-based artist Michael Price

Comox Valley Land Trust protects 27 acres of Father Charles Brandt hermitage

Donation of land rights from Father Charles Brandt ensures 27-acres of natural forest on the banks of the Oyster River are protected in perpetuity

A Pair-A-Dice for the Campbell River geek community

Geek isn’t a four letter word. Wait….yes it is. But you know what I mean…..

Fashion Fridays: Five tips to get out the door fast

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Native Women’s Association signs accord to help improve housing, education

Francyne Joe says the accord will ensure the voices of Indigenous women, girls will be heard

B.C. psychiatric hospital fined $650,000 for failing to protect its workers

The fine is the largest such administrative penalty

Blizzard-like conditions hitting B.C. interior highways

Environment Canada says winter storm to last into weekend as it heads to south coast

B.C. trampoline park disputes events that led to Victoria dad’s death

Extreme Air files response denying any responsibility in death of 46-year-old

Suspect in transit cop shooting was jailed in 2011 for killing man at Surrey McDonald’s

Daon Gordon Glasgow, 35, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2010 death of Terry Blake Scott

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

US border agency says it’s made biggest-ever fentanyl bust

254 pounds of fentanyl in a secret compartment inside a load of Mexican produce heading into Arizona

B.C. University fails to have sexual assault case thrown out

Former UBCO student claims report about sexual assault by another student was not handled properly

Most Read