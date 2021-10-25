Emergency crews worked to pull a vehicle from under the Shawnigan Creek bridge where it went off the Trans-Canada Highway early Oct. 25. (Courtesy Mill Bay Fire Rescue)

Vehicle goes off bridge on Highway 1 in Mill Bay

Southbound lanes on Trans-Canada Highway closed until 11 a.m.

One driver was injured Monday morning after their vehicle went off the side of a Trans-Canada Highway bridge near Shawnigan Lake Road and crashed into an embankment below.

The Mill Bay Fire Department was called to the highway just south of Shawnigan Lake/Mill Bay Road at 2:30 a.m. Oct. 25 for the single-vehicle crash. Using a combination of extrication tools and high angle rope rescue gear, members were able to remove the vehicle’s lone occupant and get them into the hands of paramedics.

“This is why we train for the worst-case scenarios,” the fire department wrote in a social media post. It did not comment on the condition of the driver.

The crash closed sections of the Trans-Canada Highway to traffic until around 11 a.m., according to highway maintenance service Emcon Services Inc. Traffic was delayed throughout the morning.

