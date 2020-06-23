Vehicle crashes into semi on Dogwood Street

The front end of a mini-van was crumpled in a collision with a semi-truck on Dogwood Street around 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 23.

The accident occurred when a vehicle crossed the centre line on Dogwood and came in contact with a semi-trailer unit travelling in the opposite direction, according to Insp. Jeff Preston of the Campbell River RCMP. The northbound lane of Dogwood Street was closed to vehicle between Rockland Road and McPhedran Road.

The driver of the vehicle was treated for minor injuries. The semi-trailer was damaged which made moving it difficult thus the laneway was closed until it could be safely removed.

