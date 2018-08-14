Vehicle catches fire near Vancouver Island provincial park

A truck is burning on the side of the highway near Cathedral Grove. PHOTO COURTESY BARB BROWN

A vehicle fire near Cathedral Grove east of Port Alberni on Tuesday afternoon was quickly doused by fire crews before the flames could spread to the old-growth provincial park.

Crews from the Port Alberni Fire Department and B.C. Wildfire Services were still on the scene as of 3 p.m., mopping up hot spots, although the vehicle fire has been extinguished.

“They’ll be doing a bit of mop-up because [the fire] had started to get into the trees,” said PAFD acting chief Wes Patterson.

A pair of helicopters were also on scene, dropping buckets of water to douse the flames.

OPEN – Reduced to single lane alternating traffic, expect delays. https://t.co/zSXQg0tUXb — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 14, 2018

The incident was reported at around 2 p.m., as a pickup truck had gone off the road and into a ditch, striking a tree somewhere between the Port Alberni summit and Cathedral Grove. Patterson said there are no known injuries.

Fire risk in the area is extreme at the moment, and crews have been working on a 26-hectare fire near the Alberni Inlet for the past few days.

Delays in the area can be expected as traffic was stopped both ways on Highway 4 for almost an hour.

