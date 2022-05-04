Vaping is more popular now than in 2020, affecting young Canadians the most (File photo/Andy Hobbs)

Vaping is increasing in popularity, especially among young Canadians: poll

British Columbia has the highest number of vape users out of all provinces

Many young Canadians’ habit of vaping is not slowing down, despite efforts by health officials to spread the word on the impacts of vaping in youth.

A Research Co. poll released April 26, found that 17 per cent of Canadians have used a vaping device in the last 12 months —up seven points from a similar survey conducted in 2020.

Twenty-six per cent of the respondents aged 18 to 34 admitted to vaping. That’s compared seven per cent of those aged 55 and older.

More than 80 per cent of Canadians are in favour of banning vape product sales to minors, the poll found. Advertising of e-cigarettes is also viewed as problematic to most Canadians. Nearly two-thirds of those polled are against companies promoting vaping as a healthier option to smoking cigarettes and pushing positive testimonials.

Most Canadians also would like to see a ban on certain flavours of e-juice, which is the liquid used in vaping products, in order to stop young people from being attracted to using them. The survey found that majority of Canadians would like to see warning labels placed on vape products similar to the ones that can be found on cigarette boxes.

Read more: Health Canada proposes ban on most vaping flavours it says appeal to youth

“The rise in vaping across Canada is accompanied by a drop in support for some of the measures introduced by the federal government in 2018,” Research Co. president Mario Canseco said.

“There are double-digit drops in the level of agreement with advertising and flavouring guidelines.”

B.C. sees the highest number of self-proclaimed vape users, sitting at 21 per cent, while 18 per cent of both Quebec and Atlantic Canada’s populations use e-cigarettes. Ontario is next with 16 per cent, with Saskatchewan and Manitoba at 15 per cent and Alberta at 12 per cent.

