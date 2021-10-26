Vandals responsible for power outage in Campbell River

Power outage occurred at 9:15 a.m. and affected less than five customers

Vandalism was listed as the cause of an Oct. 26 power outage on South Island Highway in Campbell River. BC Hydro Outages Map

As if BC Hydro crews did not have enough on their plate while scrambling to restore power to thousands of customers in the North Vancouver Island region after the first big storm of the season, they also had to tend to an outage caused by vandalism.

Power went out in the 3700 block of South Island Highway in Campbell River on Tuesday (Oct. 26) morning at around 9:15 a.m.

The outage affected less than five customers, and according to B.C. Hydro was caused by vandalism.

As of early afternoon, it was no longer listed on the outage list.

More info to follow as it becomes available.



