The Grand Union Hotel SRO at the corner of Abbott and West Hastings streets in Vancouver. Police say they found a teen there Nov. 19 unlawfully entering a room, holding a loaded gun. (Google Streetview)

17-year-old charged, cache of loaded guns and dangerous weapons seized in Vancouver

Teen reportedly caught breaking into rooming house with loaded gun

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after Vancouver police say they discovered him breaking into a rooming house unit while holding a loaded gun on Saturday (Nov. 19).

The Vancouver Police Department says its officers were called to the Grand Union Hotel SRO at the corner of Abbott and West Hastings streets for a report that someone was unlawfully entering a room. When officers arrived, they found a teen boy holding a loaded gun, VPD says.

After arresting him, officers proceeded into the room and discovered loaded guns, body armour, machetes, ammunition, fake guns and drugs.

The teen has since been charged with possession of a firearm. VPD says their investigation is ongoing.

