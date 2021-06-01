A man holds a sign during a protest against the proposed Vancouver Model for illicit drug decriminalization, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on May 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man holds a sign during a protest against the proposed Vancouver Model for illicit drug decriminalization, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on May 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver sends drug decriminalization pitch to Health Canada for federal review

“Vancouver Model” proposes personal possession threshold levels for 15 common substances

The City of Vancouver says it has submitted its final proposal for decriminalization of simple possession of drugs to Health Canada, making it the first jurisdiction in the country to apply for such an exemption for federal drug laws.

The city says in a statement the so-called “Vancouver Model” proposes personal possession threshold levels for 15 common substances and would lead to a dramatic reduction in seizure by police.

The news comes the same day the BC Coroners’ Service said 176 British Columbians died from toxic illicit drugs in April, bringing the total number of deaths this year to 680.

Vancouver’s decriminalization pitch has faced criticism from drug users who say the proposed possession thresholds are too low and their input hasn’t been taken seriously.

Board members of the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users have said the thresholds will increase users’ interactions with both drug dealers and police, and could prompt producers to make even stronger and more dangerous drugs.

Ted Bruce, public health consultant for the city, said the proposed thresholds in the submission are only a starting point.

“We anticipate that they will evolve as further data becomes available and increased consultation with people with lived experience occurs to make sure the Vancouver Model achieves its goal of reducing stigma, reducing risk, and connecting people to care,” Bruce says in the statement.

The City of Vancouver, the Vancouver Police Department, and the office of Vancouver Coastal Health’s chief medical health officer have worked together to determine initial drug thresholds based on science and research, the city says.

Under the proposal, individuals found in possession of less than the threshold amount of a drug would not face criminal sanctions or administrative or financial penalties.

Instead, the city says the model stresses voluntary referrals and contact by health-care workers, not police.

The B.C. government has also said it plans to apply for a federal exemption to decriminalize personal possession of drugs across the province.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. marks 14th month of 100+ deaths as 176 people fatally overdose in April

Decriminalize possessionDrugsLaw and justice

Previous story
Provincial bat count to monitor for impacts of white-nose syndrome
Next story
1 after another, B.C. Mounties catch identical twins driving drunk

Just Posted

Geordie Puglas stands to commemorate the 215 children who were found buried at a Kamloops residential school. Photo courtesy Sara Puglas-Hinde
Gathering held at Spirit Square to commemorate 215 children

Flags at half mast at city properties

The John Hart Dam and John Hart reservoir. BC Hydro photo
Road across John Hart Dam to close later this month

BC Hydro is providing public notice of a road closure across the… Continue reading

Chief Kevin Peacey was acclaimed to his position in this year’s election. The rest of the councillors will be elected in July. Photo courtesy Kevin Peacey.
Klahoose First Nation acclaims chief for third term

Councillors will be elected in July

The Canadian flag flies at half mast at Campbell River’s City Hall and other municipal buildings May 31, 2021. They will remain at half mast until June 8 to commemorate the 215 Indigenous children found buried at the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Kamloops residential school children honoured at Campbell River City Hall

Flags to fly at half mast at city facilities until June 8

Workers will be on and around the Discovery Pier dock on Wednesday, June 2. Mirror file photo
City of Campbell River to work on Discovery Pier

Anglers asked to fish elsewhere for the day on Wednesday

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average to May 30. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
184 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, fewest in six months

First-shot vaccination for adults passes 70 per cent

Each year, less than one per cent of the area designated for sustainable timber harvesting by B.C.’s independent chief forester is harvested. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. overhaul of logging policy continues to include old-growth harvest

Province seeks new ways to redistribute big logging tenures

Shoes line the edge of the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill in memory of the 215 children whose remains were found at the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School at Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, May 30, 2021, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Time to account for all child deaths at Canada’s residential schools: Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc

First Nation says that Canada has not taken ownership of its role in the atrocities

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie previously charged in rough arrest faces domestic assault charge

Const. Siggy Pietrzak remains suspended with pay as he faces two criminal charges, internal review

Drug injection supplies are pictured inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site in Surrey, B.C. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. marks 14th month of 100+ deaths as 176 people fatally overdose in April

At least 176 people fatally overdosed, or roughly 11 deaths every two days

The Little Brown Myotis occurs across British Columbia but is threatened by white-nose syndrome, a bat disease. (Photo by B. Paterson)
Provincial bat count to monitor for impacts of white-nose syndrome

Almost half of British Columbia’s bat species are now at risk

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson looks on as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers opening remarks at the start of a meeting with mayors of Canada’s largest cities in Ottawa, Thursday February 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises cities help to lower high cost of housing

PM says it can take 280 months for an average family to save a down payment in a place like Toronto

Black bear. (Black Press Media files)
Black bear killed after attacking man at work camp north of Prince George

Worker taken to hospital with serious injuries

Most Read