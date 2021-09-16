The Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., late Saturday July 13, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police say fatal daylight shooting in downtown hotel parkade was targeted

Police statement does not say if the city’s 13th homicide of the year is linked to gangs

A man has been shot and killed in what Vancouver police say was a targeted attack.

It happened at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parkade of the Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel on Vancouver’s inner harbour.

A witness found the man unresponsive in the parkade and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Const. Tania Visintin calls the daylight shooting “brazen,” but a police statement does not say if the city’s thirteenth homicide of the year is linked to gangs, or if the public remains at risk.

Visintin says people should be “vigilant” while officers search for the person responsible.

She says the investigation remains active and ongoing.

—The Canadian Press

Crime

