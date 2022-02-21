FILE – Police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

FILE – Police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Vancouver police investigating after 2 women shot in ‘targeted’ double homicide

Women were found in a vehicle by a neighbourhood resident out for a walk

Vancouver police launched an investigation Sunday (Feb. 20) after two women were found dead in the Point Grey neighbourhood.

Police said that the two women were shot dead in a vehicle and found by a neighbourhood resident out for a walk at about 8 a.m. near the intersection of West 8th Avenue and Discovery Street. The woman have been identified as Shu-Min Wu, 50, and Ying Ying Sun, 39.

The Emergency Response Team was briefly deployed on Sunday morning to search a nearby home for any additional victims.

Police believe the homicides were targeted and are asking anyone with information of dash-cam footage from the area to call 604-717-2500.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomicideVancouver

Previous story
Steve Fonyo, who lost leg to cancer and ran across Canada to raise funds, dead at 56
Next story
Queen plans to keep working after testing positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

Eagle Harbour will provide 55 units for women and children leaving violence in Campbell River. Photo courtesy BC Housing
Work begins on new housing project for women and children escaping violence in Campbell River

The current Discovery Passage Aquarium building is showing its age. File photo.
Discovery Passage Aquarium in ‘early days’ of building replacement plans

The Strathcona Regional District census division has seen an overall population growth of 7.8 per cent. Photo courtesy Statistics Canada
Strathcona Regional District sees 7.8 per cent jump in population — Statistics Canada

The new unit will be unveiled at the Jack Christensen Centre on March 2. Photo Google Maps
Communities on Island west coast to get Mobile Health Unit