Vancouver police arrest suspect after indecent acts at all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers

York House is an all-girls private school in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood of Vancouver, B.C. (Google Maps photo)

Vancouver police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a string of indecent acts near an all-girls private school.

Police said in an email to Black Press Media Thursday morning that the person was taken into custody early Tuesday. They have since been released with conditions.

Police announced they were investigating reports of indecent acts near York House in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood in January. Students who attend the private school range from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

The person’s identity has not been released, as charges have not yet been laid, police said, but the investigation is ongoing.

BC RCMP are also investigating one of its officers in connection to a Vancouver incident, according to reports. Mounties have not confirmed this probe is related to the arrest.

The officer under an internal conduct investigation has been suspended without pay. Black Press Media has reached out to the police force for comment.

More to come.

