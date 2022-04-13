The Vancouver Parks and Recreation Board is asking for help locating Canada geese nests, so it can addle eggs and slow the bird’s booming population. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Vancouver Parks and Recreation Board is asking for help locating Canada geese nests, so it can addle eggs and slow the bird’s booming population. (Black Press Media file photo)

Vancouver parks board targeting nests to curb Canada goose population

Geese wreaking havoc on parks, beaches, pools, says board

Vancouver’s Canada goose population is having a honking good time – too good of a time according to the parks and recreation board.

It’s asking people to help locate bird nests this spring, so it can addle the eggs and slow the Canada goose surge.

The problem, the board says, is that the birds are wreaking havoc on the city’s public spaces. They have a propensity for snacking on the youngest grass in newly seeded fields, digging holes with their beaks next to sprinklers and defecating in all manners of spaces. The droppings in turn can pollute outdoor pools and cause slips on sports field, according to the board.

The geese are also known to become aggressive during mating season.

Vancouver is home to several thousand of the creatures already, and the board says the city’s ideal climate and lack of predators means their numbers are only growing.

Upon locating nests, the board plans to replace laid eggs with addled ones that do not have reproductive capabilities.

Beyond helping to find the nests, people can also help by not feeding Canada geese. The board says supplemental feeding can result in the birds laying more than one clutch of eight eggs per season.

Nests can be reported to the City of Vancouver Parks and Recreation website. Wildlife feeding can be reported by calling 311.

READ ALSO: Canada goose from Vancouver Island makes it all the way to the Great Lakes

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada GooseVancouver

Previous story
Grand Forks man saves dog by kicking attacking cougar in the head

Just Posted

An unexploded shell was discovered at a Campbell River scrapyard on Tuesday, April 12. Campbell River RCMP photo
One man’s trash is another man’s explosive device

Decked out in their Paint the Town Red Rogers Hometown Hockey sweaters at the Campbell River Storm playoff opener Tuesday are (from left) Dave Leitch, Strathcona Regional District chief administrative officer, Elle Brovold, City of Campbell River corporate officer, Trevor Fritz, Strathcona Regional District manager of arenas and facility operations and Campbell River Mayor Andy Adams. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
There is paid work available for hockey lovers at this weekend’s Rogers Hometown Hockey

Comox Strathcona Waste Management and the Strathcona Regional District are asking people to help clean up the community this Earth Week. Image, CSWM video
Comox Strathcona Waste Management, Strathcona Regional District asking for help cleaning community for Earth week

John Hart Dam near Campbell River, B.C. BC Hydro photo
John Hart powerhouse flow test could lead to fluctuating water levels on Campbell River