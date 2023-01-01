Shaun Alexander Grant is the new year’s baby for Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, and also for Vancouver Island. (Photo submitted)

Vancouver Island’s new year’s baby born to the sound of fireworks

Shaun Alexander Grant was born Jan. 1 at 12:15 a.m. at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital

Nanaimo’s new year’s baby, born to the sound of fireworks, is the new year’s baby for all of Vancouver Island.

Shaun Alexander Grant, weighing seven pounds, 10 ounces, was born Sunday, Jan. 1, at 12:15 a.m. at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

Due on Dec. 29, he managed to delay his arrival just enough to be the first baby born on the Island in 2023, according to Island Health.

He’s the first child for parents Taylor Grant and Emma Wright. The family “couldn’t be happier” and both son and mom were “doing great” after last night’s labour.

“She did an awesome job. It went by really quick, actually, way quicker than we thought it would, Taylor said. “Everyone here at the hospital was really awesome and took care of us and were really friendly.”

Shaun, who is named after Emma’s grandfather, has so far been “easy as can be.”

“He’s super quiet and just gurgles and goos and gahs and cuddles and sleeps and that’s about it,” Taylor said. “Very cute, though.”

He and his wife got the full new year’s baby experience, as their room in the maternity ward overlooks a nearby field where new year’s celebrations were happening.

“It was cool, they had fireworks going right at the end when she was pushing, so we got to watch those while he was coming out,” Taylor said.

The family was trying to rest and take it easy at the hospital, but had been making a number of video calls with family back in Ontario, as the couple just moved to Nanaimo this past August.

“We’re happy to be here and it’s an exciting day and we’re looking forward to everything,” Taylor said.

READ ALSO: B.C.'s New Year's baby is a little girl born in the Fraser Valley


New Year's

