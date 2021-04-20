Bright cherry blossoms surround Emily Weeks, the managing director of the Chemainus & District Chamber of Commerce, in downtown Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Bright cherry blossoms surround Emily Weeks, the managing director of the Chemainus & District Chamber of Commerce, in downtown Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Vancouver Island’s mini-summer poised to fade

Cooler and damper this weekend, summer-like conditions not likely to return until late June

So much for April showers.

Long stretches of dry weather are unusual in April, but this is actually the second year in a row it’s happened on Vancouver Island. The big difference this time has been much warmer temperatures.

That said, don’t make the mistake of thinking summer has arrived early, or that this the harbinger of the months to come, at least if last year was any indication.

Last year’s similar stretch of pre-summer weather occurred between April 5 and 16, but the daytime temperatures climbed rather slowly through the mid to high teens and only made it to the low 20s once at the very end of the dry spell.

“After that, normal spring conditions returned and remained through May, a month that used to bring frequent early summer weather to the Island during the 2010 decade,” noted Chris Carss, a Chemainus-based weather observer. “With the arrival of the 2020s, May seems to have reverted to spring weather. It looks like summer weather will not return until well into June.

“(The) system breaks down often enough to cause confusion and consternation in the media and many lame jokes about the weather not matching the calendar in media weather reports even though these contradictions occur quite frequently.”

The first 10 days were fairly typical of April weather with variable cloud cover, occasional showers and near normal temperatures. But then the long foretaste of summer began with sunny and dry weather settling in April 11 and it hasn’t budged since.

“The main cause of the sunshine has been an unusually strong ridge of high pressure extending from Alaska to the Island and on down to California,” explained Carss. “The temperature regime then warmed up rather quickly so that afternoon values got into the low 20s by the 18th, just in time for the weekend.”

Indications are the high pressure ridge is starting to weaken. Most of the Island should expect some much-needed rain and more seasonal temperatures by late Friday or early Saturday.

“Keep your spring clothes nearby when the weather is warm, and for the second time in this new decade, don’t expect a full-on arrival of summer weather until June,” he concluded.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

RELATED: ‘Entire province faces risk’: B.C. citizens urged to prepare for above-average spring flooding

RELATED: Small wildfire burning in difficult terrain near Gold River

EnvironmentWeather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Cherry blossoms create quite a contrast against a bright blue sky in downtown Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Cherry blossoms create quite a contrast against a bright blue sky in downtown Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)

There are cherry blossoms everywhere on the trees in downtown Chemainus surrounding Emily Weeks, the managing director of the Chemainus & District Chamber of Commerce. (Photo by Don Bodger)

There are cherry blossoms everywhere on the trees in downtown Chemainus surrounding Emily Weeks, the managing director of the Chemainus & District Chamber of Commerce. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Emily Weeks, managing director of the Chemainus & District Chamber of Commerce, is engulfed by cherry tree blossoms. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Emily Weeks, managing director of the Chemainus & District Chamber of Commerce, is engulfed by cherry tree blossoms. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Don Thomas is one of the first to get his hands on a couple of ice cream cones on opening day for Scoops By The Sea. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Don Thomas is one of the first to get his hands on a couple of ice cream cones on opening day for Scoops By The Sea. (Photo by Don Bodger)

There’s nothing like the sunny days we’ve been having to do a little fishing or paddle-boarding on Fuller Lake. (Photo by Don Bodger)

There’s nothing like the sunny days we’ve been having to do a little fishing or paddle-boarding on Fuller Lake. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Scoops By The Sea opened again for the season Thursday, April 15, perfect timing with this marvelous weather we’ve been having to indulge. Candice Relf dishes out the cones. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Scoops By The Sea opened again for the season Thursday, April 15, perfect timing with this marvelous weather we’ve been having to indulge. Candice Relf dishes out the cones. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Previous story
Arson suspect arrested after apartment fire in Nanaimo
Next story
B.C. nurses issue plea for all to follow health orders as hospitalizations spike

Just Posted

Police executed a search warrant at the Devils Army Clubhouse on Petersen road in Campbell River on August 10, 2017.
Murder trial into 2016 Campbell River killing underway in Victoria

Ricky Alexander is charged with the first-degree murder of John Dillon Brown

A wildfire has started near Gold River, and B.C. Wildfire Service crews are on scene. Photo courtesy Coastal Fire Centre
Wildfire burning in remote area near Gold River

Coastal Fire Centre investigating cause, but confirms it is human-caused

Campbell River RCMP and Campbell River Fire Rescue at accident scene on HIghway 19A on April 18. Campbell River RCMP photo
Campbell River beach party ends in knife threats

POLICE UPDATE: Knife threats, violent disagreements, RV dumping and busier roads

Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North is launching it’s Upcycle Challenge this week. Image provided
Habitat for Humanity launches Upcycle Challenge

‘With a little creativity … these pieces can become unique, priceless treasures’

An artist’s rendering of BC Ferries’ new Island-class ferry, which will be deployed on the Campbell River-Quadra Island route by 2022. (B.C. Ferries image)
Mid-day sailings on Campbell River-Quadra Island route to be cancelled in early May

Cancellations allow for construction work on Quathiaski Cove terminal

FILE – NDP Leader John Horgan, right, and local candidate Mike Farnworth greet one another with an elbow bump during a campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday, September 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. won’t be using random individual road stops to enforce travel rules: Safety Minister

Minister Mike Farnworth says travel checks only being considered at major highway junctions, ferry ports

RCMP found a loaded gun when they came across a parked vehicle with the driver slumped over. (Photo submitted)
Nanaimo RCMP find driver sleeping with gun, knives, drugs and break-in tools in his vehicle

35-year-old Nanaimo man arrested and charged

..
Abbotsford nurse at ‘breaking point’ pleads with public to take COVID-19 seriously

Instagram post urges general population to stay home, wear a mask and get vaccinated

Alex Mah of Chemainus spends a sunny day at Kin Beach reading to daughter Beatrice Mah. 3. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Vancouver Island’s mini-summer poised to fade

Cooler and damper this weekend, summer-like conditions not likely to return until late June

A native-to-B.C. wild queen bee (bombus melanopygus for those in the know) feeds on a periwinkle flower. (Submitted/Sarah Johnson, Native Bee Society of BC)
B.C.’s wild bees need messy gardens to survive

The year-long nesting period makes habitat a primary concern for wild bees

Nanaimo Fire Rescue investigator Mark Jonah probes the scene of a blaze that destroyed two apartments on Sunday, April 18. The cause of the blaze has not been determined. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Arson suspect arrested after apartment fire in Nanaimo

35-year-old man arrested for allegedly starting fire lived in the complex

FILE – Health-care workers wave to people clapping and yelling thank you to the frontline workers during the 7 p.m.-tribute outside the Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. nurses issue plea for all to follow health orders as hospitalizations spike

Nurses worried about strain COVID-19 is having on hospital capacity, care

University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. The University of Victoria says Williams has resigned effective immediately. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
University of Victoria women’s rowing coach resigns by mutual agreement

Lawsuit filed last summer accused Barney Williams of verbal abuse

FILE – A B.C. Ferry is seen arriving at Horseshoe Bay near West Vancouver on March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
‘Can’t afford to lose another summer’: B.C. tourism group supports COVID travel rules

Details of new measures expected to be released Friday

Most Read