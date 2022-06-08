Jacksun Fryer, left and Carlow Rush, Funkanometry, performed on America’s Got Talent the night of June 7. (News Bulletin file photo)

Jacksun Fryer, left and Carlow Rush, Funkanometry, performed on America’s Got Talent the night of June 7. (News Bulletin file photo)

Vancouver Island’s Funkanometry nails audition at America’s Got Talent

Two-minute audition grabs unanimous ‘yes’ from judges

The big “X” on the America’s Got Talent stage marked the spot for Vancouver Island’s Funkanometry dance duo Jacksun Fryer and Carlow Rush last night.

Fryer and Rush, from Nanaimo and Duncan respectively, didn’t miss their cue with a two-minute audition performance Tuesday, June 7. Their debut on the talent competition show wowed the audience and judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum, with their choreography to September by Earth, Wind and Fire and Rick James’ Super Freak.

Funkanometry built a huge following on TikTok, but Klum said, following the performance she worried if their routine would translate to a large stage and venue.

“When you look on TikTok you have this tiny little screen and now you have this gigantic space and will it translate?” Klum said. “But I think it worked. I really liked it.”

Cowell said his only complaint with the performance was that it wasn’t long enough, but that he thought it was fun and original.

“It was fun. It was young. It was modern. It was fantastic,” said Vergara.

Mandel said the performance was good “on so many levels.”

“You’re in sync together. Your faces and your acting and you’re little story-telling worked and, also, the choice of music,” Mandel said. “I would like to start off with the first ‘yes.’”

Cowell, Klum and Vergara followed suit, sending the duo to the next round of the competition.

RELATED: Funkanometry dances way onto ‘America’s Got Talent’


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArtsDanceEntertainmentMovies and TV

Previous story
B.C. piloting fire dashboard to help identify communities most at-risk of blazes
Next story
B.C. safe consumption site marks five years of ‘truly saving lives’

Just Posted

A canoe carries restoration gear out to Baikie Island. Photo courtesy Greenways Land Trust
Greenways Land Trust restores industrial log storage site in Campbell River estuary

Bystanders help after a vehicle rollover crash on Dogwood Street at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Bystanders assist after vehicle rolls over on Dogwood Street

Shelter Point is offering free tastings of its award-winning whiskies for Father’s Day weekend. Contributed photo
Campbell River distillery offers free tastings for Father’s Day

A load of soil is delivered to the community garden site in Gold River. Photo courtesy Lisa Poitras
Gold River Community Garden gets its start