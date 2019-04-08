GOOGLE IMAGES PHOTO The Fog Zone concept has been scrapped by the Coastal Fire Centre, as they feel it is no longer needed.

Vancouver Island’s fog zone fades into the horizon

Coastal Fire Centre abandoning practice of keeping north and west coast separate in fire bans

Vancouver Island’s “fog zone” is no more.

“When putting on open fire prohibitions, the Coastal Fire Centre has commonly excluded a two-kilometre strip of land along the extreme outer coast of Vancouver Island from Port Renfrew to Port Hardy,” said Alan Berry, senior wildfire officer, via press release.

“This area has become known as the ‘fog zone’ and persons recreating within this zone were allowed to have campfires and local residents could conduct Category 2 open burns. This decision to exclude this area was made because of the lower risk of a wildfire spreading due to the presence of fog and a general lack of community bylaws and campfire procedures in provincial and federal parks in the fog zone.”

Following the 2018 forest fire season, a review of the effectiveness of this procedure was conducted with federal and provincial park staff and local governments in the area including other partners such as First Nations.

“The review concluded that many of the reasons the fog zone was implemented had been resolved,” noted Berry. “The communities of Bamfield, Ucluelet and Tofino all have open burning bylaws to manager their own local situation and the Pacific Rim National Park has built a system of designed camping sites in its remote areas and campfires are managed through an effective permit system.”

As a result, the Coastal Fire Centre has decided that for the 2019 forest fire season it will discontinue use of the Fog Zone concept.”

“The Wildfire Act and Wildfire Regulation will administer open burning and prohibited activity restrictions on crown lands including provincial parks while areas covered by local government bylaws and federal parks with their own open burning rules will govern themselves,” Berry said.

“The Coastal Fire Centre will work with our partners including BC Parks to ensure a smooth transition into the new process. This change in administration will be implemented when the forest fire danger rating reaches levels where open burning activities become a risk of causing forest fires.”

Previous story
Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away
Next story
VIDEO: Strangely energetic harbour porpoises hang out off B.C.’s north coast

Just Posted

Strathcona Regional District board table will run well into five figures

Connectivity will be a major contributor to cost of furniture for new boardroom

Campbell River RCMP seize fentanyl, meth as three arrested in drug trafficking case

Bust was part of ‘efforts towards disrupting the local drug trade’

Wind warning issued across Vancouver Island

Environment Canada warns winds may rise to 70 km/hr, 90 km/hr near the water

UPDATED: Campbell River students walk out of classes to demand action on climate change

Students also call for ban on plastic bags, straws; rallies slated to continue every Friday

Strathcona Regional District asks for local clean-up help from aquaculture company

Directors cite projects such as Earth Day beach clean-up on Quadra Island and wild salmon restoration

VIDEO: Strangely energetic harbour porpoises hang out off B.C.’s north coast

Research biologists who took boat out in Prince Rupert’s harbour say porpoises’ activity is unique

Vancouver Island’s fog zone fades into the horizon

Coastal Fire Centre abandoning practice of keeping north and west coast separate in fire bans

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

Saint-Jacques’ and NASA astronaut Anne McClain officially began their spacewalk just after 7:30 a.m. EDT

One believed dead after Greater Victoria house fire traps occupants

Crews perform multiple ladder rescues to save occupants

Attorney General David Eby says parents with dependent kids should make will

Eby says that’s the reason the province has proclaimed the upcoming week as Make a Will Week

Canada shows support for Green Shirt Day, Humboldt Bronco organ donor

Weeks before the tragedy Logan Boulet had registered to become an organ donor

Two new cases of measles confirmed in Victoria, bringing total in B.C. to 25

New exposure warnings involve Camosun, Hillside Mall, BC Transit and more

Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

Most Read