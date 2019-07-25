Vancouver Island’s first BC Cannabis Store to open in Campbell River next week

Government-operated store will open same day as Cranbrook location

Vancouver Island’s first BC Cannabis Store is set to open in Campbell River on July 31. The first location opened in Kamloops last fall. Black Press file photo

Campbell River will soon be home to Vancouver Island’s first BC Cannabis Store.

The Discovery Harbour Shopping Centre location is set to open its doors to the public at 10 a.m. on July 31.

“We are looking forward to opening a BC Cannabis Store in Campbell River, as we continue our efforts to roll out our network of retail stores and service the province,” said Kevin Satterfield, director of retail operations, cannabis operations. “BC Cannabis Stores is committed to being a good neighbour and integrating into the Campbell River community.”

The store’s regular hours will see it open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

RELATED: VIDEO: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

It will offer a range of products approved by Health Canada including dried cannabis flower, oils, capsules and pre-rolls.

Around 16 jobs are being created at the store including a store manager, two assistant store managers and “knowledgeable” cannabis consultants, according to a BC Liquor Distribution Branch press release.

The location in Campbell River is opening the same day as the BC Cannabis Store in Cranbrook. There are already two locations open and operating in Kamloops.

While some private cannabis stores already operate on the island in Port Hardy and Victoria, Campbell River will be the first Vancouver Island city to have a BC Cannabis Store.

More locations are slated to open around the Island, including in Courtenay, Parksville and Port Alberni.

RELATED: Campbell River could be home to the second government cannabis store, first on the Island

Previous story
Vancouver Island woman hopes for one more dance with late husband

Just Posted

Vancouver Island’s first BC Cannabis Store to open in Campbell River next week

Government-operated store will open same day as Cranbrook location

VIDEO: Second surge tower at Campbell River hydroelectric project comes down

One of the three defunct towers to remain standing at John Hart project

Campbell River students write to council about crosswalk and transit concerns

‘Myself and my classmates might get hit by a car and I would hate for that to happen’

Public consultation to begin on ‘blanket’ secondary suites bylaw in Campbell River

A series of open houses, survey to be held throughout the summer before bylaw comes back to council

Cortes Community Radio appeals for funds following transmission failure

Listener-supported CKTZ fell silent for five days due to corroded cable, says station manager

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Vancouver Island woman hopes for one more dance with late husband

Woman seeks 2011 footage of ‘Careless Whisper’ performance in underground Saanich parking lot

B.C. murder suspect not a neo-Nazi, is more fascinated by Russia, dad says

Despite his son’s fascination with the collectibles, Schmegelsky said he didn’t believe his son identified as a neo-Nazi

Death of baby on Vancouver Island prompts investigation

Police and the coroner have released few details

Slow start to B.C. wildfire season saves province money

B.C. Wildfire Services says there are 36 fires burning

Grand Forks fire chief no longer employed after bullying allegation

The City would not say if the fire chief was fired or resigned from his position

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

Ex-lifeguard Eddie Spaghetti pleads guilty to child pornography

Lawyers have requested pre-sentencing report with a psychological component

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Most Read