Vancouver Island woman charged after bear trap tampered with

“Significantly habituated” bear was never caught

A Shawnigan Lake woman is facing charges after a bear trap was tampered with. (Submitted)

A Shawnigan Lake woman is facing charges after a bear trap belonging to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service was tampered with.

According to a social media post by the BCCOS, the trap was set in the Shawnigan Lake area in August after a bear became “significantly habituated” to humans, creating an ongoing public safety risk. The BCCOS added that public education and enforcement efforts failed to improve the situation.

Soon after the trap was in place, the BCCOS received reports that it had been tampered with and no longer functioned. Signage was posted on the trap, and a subsequent investigation led to the identification of the resident, who was charged. The bear was never captured.

“The COS wants to stress that interfering or tampering with lawfully set traps is illegal and dangerous for both the public and the offender,” the social media post stated. “The trap can injure an untrained person and a conflict animal can remain at large, exacerbating the public safety risk.

“The COS recommends instead that citizens concerned for the safety of wildlife put their efforts into managing attractants and reducing the causes of human-wildlife conflict to prevent them from occurring in the first place.”

ConservationWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Warrant issued for son of former B.C. MLA wanted on sexual charges
Next story
Plastic band removed from neck of Greater Victoria sea lion

Just Posted

Over 12,000 raised for non-profits at Campbell River Golf Club in August

Club donated 15 per cent of proceeds from Saturdays in August

VIDEO: Drug houses are a plague on the community – RCMP

Media relations officer posts video calling for public help with “Crack Shacks”

First-ever virtual Terry Fox Run will soon be upon us

Canadians will show up, alone or inside their bubble, on Sept. 20 for Terry and cancer research

Museum at Campbell River adapting to its new COVID reality

‘The museum will always be here, however the community needs us.’

Power outage planned for Zeballos and surrounding areas on Sept. 12 and 13

Crews will be working on substation maintenance and pole replacements

B.C. sets single-day record with 139 new COVID-19 cases

Active cases of the novel coronavirus top 1,400

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Island market finally reopens more than seven months after extreme flood

COVID situation lengthened an already long renovation process

Officials anticipate evacuations, boil water order due to fire near Nanaimo Airport

More than 70 firefighters battling blaze at Schnitzer Steel Canada site in Cassidy

Plastic band removed from neck of Greater Victoria sea lion

Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve

COVID-19: B.C.’s ‘hospital at home’ program to start in Victoria

Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort

Vancouver Island woman charged after bear trap tampered with

“Significantly habituated” bear was never caught

Sea lice counts under-reported on B.C. salmon farms: study

Industry association rejects findings over “opaque” methodology

Nightclub closures, liquor sale limits a ‘punch in the gut,’ B.C. industry group says

Vancouver Coastal Health lists 12 possible exposure events at restaurants, bars or clubs since Aug. 13

Most Read