Vancouver Island under a thunderstorm watch tonight

The east coast of Vancouver Island was already under an advisory for heavy rainfall, and now it’s under a severe thunderstorm watch, as well.

According to Environment Canada the eastern part of Vancouver Island from Duncan to Campbell River is seeing conditions that “are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.”

“A broad band of heavy showers with embedded thunderstorms is crossing Vancouver Island late this afternoon,” Environment Canada said, adding that thunderstorms within the band produced rainfall as high as 20-30 millimetres an hour earlier this afternoon and communities can expect similar heavy downpours this evening.

People are advised to take refuge indoors if they see lightning or hear thunder.

