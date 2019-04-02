Vancouver Island teen airlifted after mountain bike crash

14-year-old student released from hospital after incident on Mount Tzouhalem near Duncan

A student is recovering after being air-lifted off Mount Tzouhalem near Duncan Monday evening following a mountain biking accident.

The 14-year-old Quamichan School student had been riding with the Cowichan Secondary Mountain Bike Club when the incident occurred.

“BC Emergency Health Services received a call at 5:10 last night for an incident on Mount Tzouhalem,” confirmed BCEHS communications officer Shannon Miller Tuesday morning. “A local paramedic crew was dispatched and on scene quickly, followed by an air ambulance auto-launched from Vancouver. The air ambulance helicopter arrived on scene at 5:44 and transported a patient in serious condition to hospital in Victoria.”

School District 79 Superintendent and CEO Rod Allen confirmed the student was on a ride with the school club when the 14-year-old went over the handlebars.

“Staff were on the ride and were able to immediately and effectively take care of the student until emergency services arrived,” Allen said. “They knew exactly what to do and were well prepared for the situation.”

The decision to use the air ambulance was a precaution and the student was discharged from the hospital soon after assessment, Allen added.

“We want to pass along a big thanks as well to the Maple Bay Fire Department, BC Ambulance Services, and all other first responders. There were also several parents who stayed behind to offer support, which was much appreciated.”


