Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who smashed the window of an adult toy store and made off with more than $1,200 in merchandise. (File photo)

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who smashed the window of an adult toy store and made off with more than $1,200 in merchandise. (File photo)

Vancouver Island sex shop out $1,200 in merchandise after suspect steals ‘colossal’ product

Suspect smashed window of Nanaimo store, cutting himself in the process

RCMP in Nanaimo are looking for a suspect who smashed his way into a sex shop and stole a product so big it’s nicknamed ‘the Colossus.’

A suspect broke the front window of Whispers Adult Superstore on Bowen Road sometime overnight Feb. 21 and made off with more than $1,200 in merchandise. The break-in was captured by the store’s security camera.

Sara Shaw, an employee, discovered the store’s window smashed and items missing when she arrived at work the morning of Feb. 23.

“I walked in and thought it’s awfully cold in here,” Shaw said.

Then she noticed the store mascot on the floor and a hole in the front window made by a chunk of asphalt used to smash the glass.

“The glass didn’t smash all the way so he used the rock to push it all the way through and then he pulled out a bunch of the glass, but in the process he cut himself, so he bled all over,” Shaw said.

A number of pairs of thigh-high stockings were taken, as well as several other products including a foot-tall fetish toy.

“It’s called the Colossus,” Shaw said.

It was the second time in two months the store’s front window had been smashed in a break-in.

So far, the store has not been able to recover any of the missing items, but Shaw said she has been combing adult-oriented social media groups and online sales sites to see if any of the stock pops up.

“That’s not something you can find on the swap-and-shop…” she said. “I also belong to some of the fetish ones from Vancouver, just to see what’s going on because sometimes people sell things you wouldn’t expect them to sell on those pages, but nothing’s come up.”

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or the whereabouts of the missing products is asked to call the RCMP detachment’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-6505.

READ ALSO: Store workers’ real-time updates help police nab alleged shoplifter

READ ALSO: Nanaimo man allegedly takes item from store rack and returns it for cash value

READ ALSO: Suspects steal walkie-talkies from Nanaimo sporting goods store


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crimetheftunsolved crimes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Indigenous consent comes first and last for B.C. industrial projects

Just Posted

Shelter Point Distillery won several Canadian Whisky Awards this year, including a gold for best single malt. Facebook photo
Vancouver Island’s Shelter Point Distillery wins gold for single malt

Business won nine medals at recent Canadian Whisky Awards virtual ceremony

Nootka Sound RCMP responded to a workplace fatality report south of Gold River on Monday morning. (Campbell River Mirror photo)
One dead in accident at Western Forest Product’s TFL 19 logging site in Gold River

The RCMP and Work Safe BC are investigating the incident

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
Reports of gunshots in Campbell River end in arrests in early morning incident

Gunshots were heard near Quinsam Road on March 1

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. seniors aged 90+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

Sean Smyth is expected to be announced the winner of the municipal by-election for city council today. Photo provided
Sean Smyth to replace Babchuk on council

Sean Smyth is expected to be named the winner of the 2021… Continue reading

Langley resident Carrie MacKay shared a video showing how stairs are a challenge after spending weeks in hospital battling COVID-19 (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Stairs a challenge for B.C. woman who chronicled COVID-19 battle

‘I can now walk for six (to) 10 minutes a day’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who smashed the window of an adult toy store and made off with more than $1,200 in merchandise. (File photo)
Vancouver Island sex shop out $1,200 in merchandise after suspect steals ‘colossal’ product

Suspect smashed window of Nanaimo store, cutting himself in the process

Riverside Calvary Church in Walnut Grove. (Langley Advance Times file)
B.C. is ‘stereotyping’ churches as riskier for COVID than other spaces, lawyer argues

Judge said that freedom of expression, religion are not at issue in the case

B.C. Premier Gordon Campbell gets acquainted with Tsawwassen First Nation Chief Kim Baird’s 10-month-old daughter Sophia, husband Steve and four-year-old Amy at the B.C. legislature before a ceremony to endorse the Tsawwassen Treaty, Oct. 15, 2007. (Sharon Tiffin/Black Press)
Indigenous consent comes first and last for B.C. industrial projects

Environment minister can still approve permits without consent

B.C.’s court of appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Kootenay man appeals 7-year conviction for New Year’s Eve kidnapping, beating

Brandon Coons, 27, was convicted on five charges, including assault with a weapon

Ladysmith’s famous Festival of Lights decorations are still up as of March 1, 2021. (Cole Schisler photo)
PHOTOS: It’s still looking a lot like Christmas in Ladysmith

Festival of Lights volunteers cannot remove the holiday roof top displays due to COVID-19

An investigation is underway after two VPD officers were recorded posing for pictures near a dead body at Third Beach on Feb. 24. (Screen grab/Zachary Ratcliff)
Vancouver officers placed on desk duty after filmed posing next to dead body

Pair put in ‘non-deployable, admin positions’ as the investigation into their conduct continues

(Black Press file photo)
Homicide team to look into death of 11-year-old Agassiz boy

Agassiz RCMP were called out Friday to assist with a child in medical distress

Most Read