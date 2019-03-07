Vancouver Island schools to see more than $15 million in upgrades

Province announces $206 million for B.C. school upgrades

Schools across B.C. can expect significant upgrades, as well as maintenance projects and new buses thanks to $206 million in provincial funding.

On Wednesday, the province announced funding to target out-of-date schools and to promote greener opportunities in education.

“For too many years, maintenance projects weren’t funded properly, and now we are providing school districts with increased resources to improve schools for students,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education in a statement. “This funding provides better instructional environments for both teachers and learners to focus more of their energies on student success.”

ALSO READ: Completion date for seismic upgrades to Vic High pushed to 2022

The funding will go towards five separate programs: the School Enhancement Program, the Carbon Neutral Capital Program, the Bus Acquisition Program, the Building Envelope Program and the Annual Facility Grant.

ALSO READ: SD61 prepares for new school year with major upgrades

Schools across Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands will see more than $15 million for these programs.

In Greater Victoria, more than $4.4 million will go towards projects at the Greater Victoria School District (SD61), the Sooke School District (SD62) and the Saanich School District (SD63).

For SD61 more than $2.4 million will go towards:

• Boiler, DDC and air-handling unit upgrades at Richmond Elementary School

• Flooring upgrades at Lansdowne Middle School

• Roof upgrades/replacement at Richmond Elementary School

• Window upgrades (Phase 2) at Mount Douglas Secondary School

• Installing new energy-efficient condensing boilers at Richmond Elementary School

• Two new buses

For SD62 more than $1.15 million will go towards:

• Replacing unit ventilators and windows (Phase 1) at Dunsmuir Middle School

• Two new buses

For SD63 $851,781 will go towards:

• Dust-collector upgrades at Claremont Secondary School and Royal Oak Middle School

• Lighting upgrades with lighting and HVAC controls at various schools

For SD68 $1,163,609 will go towards:

• boiler upgrades at Cinnabar Elementary

• HVAC upgrades (Phase 2) at Park Avenue Elementary

• one new bus

For SD69 $1,206,445 will go towards:

• dust-collection system upgrades at Ballenas Secondary and Kwalikum Secondary

• roof upgrades/replacement (Phase 1) at Winchelsea Elementary

• three new buses

For SD70 $817,383 will go towards:

• access ramps at E.J. Dunn Elementary

• washroom upgrades at Alberni District Secondary

• one new bus

For SD71 $1,848,500 will go towards:

• boiler upgrades (Phase 1) at Mark R. Isfeld Secondary

• flooring upgrades at Mark R. Isfeld Secondary

• HVAC and fire sprinkler system upgrades (Phase 1) at Cumberland Community School and Royston Elementary

• replacement of boilers with high-efficiency boiler at Highland Secondary

For SD72 $1,815,506 will go towards:

• mechanical upgrades (Phase 2 and 3) at Carihi Secondary

• replacement of boilers with high-efficiency boiler at Phoenix Middle

For SD79 $1,665,000 will go towards:

• boiler upgrades at École Mt. Prevost Elementary

• heat pumps at Khowhemun Elementary

• roof upgrades/replacement (Phase 2) at various schools

• roof upgrades/replacement (Phase 3) at Lake Cowichan Secondary and Drinkwater Elementary

For SD84 $501,500 will go towards:

• furnace and heat pump upgrades at supplementary maintenance facility

• lighting and alarm system upgrades at various schools

• mechanical/electrical upgrades at Kyuquot Elementary Secondary

For SD85 $1,131,930 will go towards:

• roof upgrades/replacement at Eagle View Elementary

