The rainbow crosswalk at Bayside Middle School in Brentwood Bay has again been the target of vandalism. (Central Saanich/Twitter)

Vancouver Island school’s rainbow crosswalk targeted with vandalism again

Individual interrupted as they allegedly tried to paint over the walkway

Police are looking for information after an individual reportedly attempted to paint over a Brentwood Bay school’s rainbow crosswalk that’s now repeatedly been targeted by vandals.

The individual was interrupted as they painted over the Bayside Middle School walkway at 11 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 7).

Central Saanich police are asking witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward. The department can be reached at 250-652-4441.

The rainbow crosswalk was unveiled last summer and Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor hailed it as an important signal of support for the LGBTQIA2S+ community at the time.

“They are just symbols, but they are so powerful in terms of the support that they show for all community members,” he said at the time.

But the crosswalk was vandalized in early July, prompting the District of Central Saanich to say it was saddened and disappointed.

Police are also asking for information about the Benjamin Moore Interior Eggshell paint can left behind during Monday’s incident.

READ: ‘Saddened and disappointed’: Rainbow crosswalk vandalized

Saanich Peninsula

