RCMP are looking for a man involved in a suspicious incident with a girl at a bus stop in the Shawnigan Lake area. (File photo)

Vancouver Island RCMP looking for man who offered ride to young girl

Man approached girl at bus stop

  • May. 28, 2019 12:45 p.m.
  • News

Shawnigan Lake RCMP on Vancouver Island are advising the residents of a suspicious incident on May 22 where a man approached a young girl and offered her a ride home.

A young girl who was near the bus stop at Thain Road and Cobble Hill Road contacted the RCMP after being spoken to by a single man alone in a vehicle who offered her a ride home just before 3 p.m.

She declined the ride and the vehicle left, but not before turning around and driving past her one more time.

The RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect as they would like to speak to him on this matter.

The suspect is described as white, 30-40 years old with reddish-brown hair and a short beard and wearing a black baseball hat.

The vehicle is described as a red, older model sedan, possibly with a burned out tail light and possibly missing a rear licence plate.

Any witnesses who saw the incident, or can identify the suspect, are requested to contact the RCMP at 250-743-5514, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) and quote file number 2019-1623.

Previous story
Feds suspend Allergan’s licence for textured breast implants due to cancer risk
Next story
Lower Mainland city bans election signs from public property, highways

Just Posted

Campbell River’s complex relationship with salmon

Eiko Jones looks to examine how salmon helped form Campbell River’s identity over time with new film

Software engineer, semi-pro rock climber Mike Doyle at next Modern Entrepreneur event

The City of Campbell River’s next offering in The Modern Entrepreneur series

Your morning weather: cloudy start but sunny conditions expected later

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud becoming… Continue reading

Campbell River Kidney Walk 2019 happening this weekend

Registration is down, likely because it used to be in September, organizer says

UPDATED: Coastal Fire Centre banning Category 2 fires on Thursday at noon

Open burning already banned in Campbell River proper

VIDEO: ‘Protest flotilla’ opposes fish farm near Campbell River

Mowi suspends work at Cyrus Rocks farm, northeast of Quadra Island

7,000 B.C. port workers to be locked out of their jobs Thursday: BCMEA

Contract negotiations have broken down between union and employer

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

B.C. post-secondary schools told to halt cash tuition payments to combat money laundering

Post-secondary schools will no longer be allowed to accept large cash payments from students

First Nations people in B.C. four times more likely to die of an overdose

As B.C. sees an overall plateau in high rates of fatal overdoses, First Nations deaths still on the rise

Report says government policies weigh on declining B.C. housing market

Despite B.C.’s strong economy, real estate transactions will decline 11 per cent in 2019

Three cougars destroyed in Qualicum Beach after killing sheep

Four sightings in town reported to conservation office this month

Families of victims in ICBC privacy breach can now join class action lawsuit

A former ICBC employee had sold 78 customers’ information to a criminal organization

‘Saddest part of our lives’: Guatemalan workers describe Aquilini Group’s B.C. farm

Six women said they were too scared to complain about housing, medical issues,

Most Read