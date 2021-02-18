Langford is ranked B.C.’s most resilient city of 2021, according to BC Business magazine. (Black Press Media file photo)

Langford is ranked B.C.’s most resilient city of 2021, according to BC Business magazine. (Black Press Media file photo)

Vancouver Island ranked most resilient region of B.C. for 2021

Langford nabs number one community spot

In a revamped version of its annual “best cities for work” list, BC Business magazine ranked Vancouver Island as the most resilient region in the province with Langford sitting in the number one spot.

Instead of its usual focus on cities and work, the magazine broadened its ranking approach to include smaller communities and overall economic health. Many factors in 2021’s decision making came from the impact of COVID-19 on population, job security and income.

Share of population aged 65 and older, share of workforce in accommodation and food service, and share of workforce in information, culture and recreation where each pegged as groups hit the hardest by the pandemic. Because immigration has been down in the last year, cities that relied on it for population growth were also negatively impacted. In contrast, share of workforce in public administration and share of workforce in wholesale trade were included as groups least affected by the pandemic.

In total, the magazine examined 12 indicators – each weighted depending on its importance – to find B.C.’s top 50 most resilient cities of 2021. In Greater Victoria, six communities made the cut with Langford leading the charge at number one. Sidney placed third, followed by Sooke in fifth place, Central Saanich in ninth, Saanich in 25th and Victoria in 31st.

RELATED: Langford ranks as fastest growing community in B.C.

Langford mayor Stew Young said the award shows the importance of continued economic activity, like affordable housing, and working together during difficult times.

“It’s a combination of a lot of effort from the entire community getting behind business and supporting each other,” he said.

Across the Island, six more communities made the top 50. Parksville came in second, followed by Courtenay in seventh, Comox in 11th, Nanaimo in 21st, Duncan/North Cowichan in 24th and Port Alberni in 47th. BC Magazine said one secret to the Island’s success has been having an above-average percent of residents working in the public sector. In Langford, Sooke, Central Saanich and Victoria, the government employs more than 10 per cent of the workforce.

The Island also fell in line with a broader trend seen across the province – mid-pandemic conditions have favoured smaller independent communities and suburbs over top metropolitan areas. Victoria fell 12 spots from 19th in 2020, while the City of North Vancouver dropped 25 spots to 36th and the District of North Vancouver plummeted 35 spots to 39th.

RELATED: B.C. suburbs could see increased demand for rental units as people work from home

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaLangford

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2
Next story
Vancouver Island ranked most resilient region of B.C. for 2021

Just Posted

Nadia Rieger restocks some of the art supplies at the Crows Nest Artist Collective. Their move to stocking more art supplies over the course of the pandemic was a response to increased demand, which she thinks shows people have been turning to creating art to cope with mental health struggles due to lockdowns and restrictions on other activities. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Using art to conquer COVID blues

It seems people have been turning to their creative sides to stay mentally and emotionally healthy

The Campbell River Community Centre is set to become the city’s vaccination hub after city council approved Island Health’s request to use the facility for its seven month vaccine rollout. Black Press File Photo
Community Centre set to become Campbell River’s vaccination hub

Island Health has been given the go-ahead by the city to take over the facility through September

A Photo from Sept. 2020, when First Nations and wild salmon advocates took to the streets in Campbell River to protest against open-pen fish farms in B.C.’s waters. On Dec. 17, federal fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan announced her decision to phase out 19 fish farms from Discovery Islands. (Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror)
B.C. chiefs say Discovery Island fish farm process did not get reconciliation right

Wei Wai Kum and We Wai Kai chiefs say feds, province and industry all missed opportunities

(B.C. government)
Horgan chastising feds for Discovery Islands fish farm decision ‘ironic’: First Nation chief

Wei Wai Kum says province ignored request for Broughton-like-process long before federal involvement

Unauthorized trail building and log cutting has been taking place in the Willow Point Conservation Area, which Greenways says damages trees, making them more likely to fall in high winds. Photo supplied by Greenways Land Trust
Unauthorized trail building damages trees – Greenways

Soil compaction and root damage can cause trees to fall in high winds

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

In this illustration made available by NASA, the Perseverance rover casts off its spacecraft's cruise stage, minutes before entering the Martian atmosphere. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
‘Touchdown confirmed!’: NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

Perseverance becomes the ninth spacecraft since the 1970s to successfully land on the red planet

Langford is ranked B.C.’s most resilient city of 2021, according to BC Business magazine. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island ranked most resilient region of B.C. for 2021

Langford nabs number one community spot

Langford is ranked B.C.’s most resilient city of 2021, according to BC Business magazine. (Black Press Media file photo)
Vancouver Island ranked most resilient region of B.C. for 2021

Langford nabs number one community spot

Overdose calls spiked throughout B.C., in 2020. (BCEHS photo illustration)
Stigma, isolation, inadequate services blamed for highest opioid death rate in B.C.’s north

Illicit drug overdose deaths in Northern Health equalled 46 deaths per 100,000 population

Gas prices seen in Kelowna on Feb. 18, 2020. (Phil McLachlan – Kelowna Capital News)
Gas prices in parts of B.C. could reach $1.70 per litre by summer, analyst predicts

This week’s wholesale increase was caused by the deep cold in Texas and central U.S.

Two of the dogs removed from Salmo’s Spirit of the North Kennels are seen here. Photo: BC SPCA
BC SPCA seize 40 sled dogs from Kootenay kennel

The dogs were removed from Salmo’s Spirit of the North Kennels

social distancing stock image
Central Vancouver Island continues as Island Health epicentre for COVID-19

Central Island still leads coronavirus case count in Island Health region

Most Read