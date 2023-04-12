Police say items taken off the street after a February bust include drugs, money and explosive devices. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

Vancouver Island police raids yield suspected cocaine, fentanyl and dynamite

Replica handguns, more than $68,000 in cash also seized by West Shore RCMP, special forces unit

Drugs and dynamite are among the items off the street after a significant Greater Victoria drug trafficking investigation.

Police arrested and expect to charge three men and a woman, ranging in age from 29 to 40 after a February drug trafficking investigation by West Shore RCMP led to officers executing two search warrants in Langford and Victoria.

The significant operation included the aid of the Greater Victoria and RCMP emergency response teams, Victoria Police Department and the provincial Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, West Shore RCMP said in a news release.

READ ALSO: Two arrested, drugs and weapons seized in Langford and Victoria drug operation

“The drugs, money and explosive device seized in this investigation has significantly impacted the drug trade in the West Shore. Hundreds of lives would have been affected and possibly lost to the overdose crisis by the sale of these drugs. We are thankful to the other agencies who assisted in this investigation,” said Cpl. Kevin Pollock, West Shore RCMP Drug and Organized Crime Unit.

During the searches police seized a brick of suspected cocaine weighing more than one kilogram; more than 17 ounces of suspected cocaine; more than 15 ounces of suspected fentanyl packaged in 150 bags ready for street sale; about six ounces of suspected MDMA; more than 35 bottles of syrup containing promethazine and codeine; more than 1,000 unidentified pills; over $68,000 in cash; two replica handguns and a stick of dynamite.

The dynamite, complete with detonating cord was seized and disposed of by the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team.

