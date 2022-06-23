RAPS Animal Hospital is making it easier for Vancouver pet parents to access animal care (photo by Mikhail Nilov/pexels.com).

RAPS Animal Hospital is making it easier for Vancouver pet parents to access animal care (photo by Mikhail Nilov/pexels.com).

Vancouver Island pet owners offered free Lower Mainland hotel for $2K+ vet treatments

RAPS Animal Hospital hopes to combat wait times, cost and availability of animal care on the Island

A non-profit veterinary hospital is combating what the group is calling a Vancouver Island pet care crisis by offering some cost-savings on travel to get care on the mainland.

The Regional Animal Protection Society (RAPS) Animal Hospital in Richmond is hoping to improve wait times, cost and availability of animal health care by providing a special rate for Vancouver Island clients at the Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel, as well as free hotel accommodations for those requiring procedures over $2,000.

In addition, the hospital is offering 25 per cent discount on all surgeries and free online consultations to Vancouver Island residents.

“We recognize that putting your pet in a car, getting on a ferry and driving to Richmond is not ideal,” says Eyal Lichtmann, CEO of the Regional Animal Protection Society. “But it is better than the alternative of waiting for an appointment … and the cost savings can be significant.”

Erinne Branter, a founding member of the Langford-based West Coast Animal Veterinary Emergency Specialty Hospital (WAVES), says Vancouver Island veterinarians, like many others worldwide, are experiencing staffing shortages resulting in long wait times.

“When COVID hit, my staff was working 18 hours a day, including myself. I would put my kids to bed and go back to work because we got so busy and everybody burnt out. And we’re still in burnout mode because everyone got pets, and no one considered that there might not be doctors,” she said.

According to a statement released June 15, the RAPS hospital’s next goal is to be open 24/7 in order to help more pets and their owners.

RELATED: B.C. doubles subsidized training seats for veterinary medicine

RELATED: Suicide rate significantly higher in veterinary industry

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsVeterinarians

Previous story
Canadians are experiencing more aggression from the public while on the job: survey
Next story
Learning to live with wildfires should be at core of prevention efforts, experts urge

Just Posted

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. The executive director of British Columbia’s salmon farmers association says a formalized consultation process for the future of the industry is welcome after several years of “ad hoc” discussions stemming from the Liberal government’s pledge in 2019 to end open-net pen salmon aquaculture off B.C.’s coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
B.C. salmon farming industry welcomes consultation after years of ‘ad hoc’ talks

Campbell River RCMP. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River RCMP respond to over 1,600 calls in past month

Quadra Island RCMP responded to a car crash on Cortes Island on June 21. File photo
One person dies in Cortes Island car crash

Stock photo of Mazda 3 is similar to suspect vehicle in a hit and run incident in Oyster River June 18. Photo provided by Campbell River RCMP
Man intentionally run over in Oyster River area: police