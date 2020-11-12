Jack Amos (left) and Joe Robertson (right) will be running from Port Hardy to Victoria beginning Sunday, to raise funds for a Victoria based charity that supports single parents. Photo courtesy, Joe Robertson.

Jack Amos (left) and Joe Robertson (right) will be running from Port Hardy to Victoria beginning Sunday, to raise funds for a Victoria based charity that supports single parents. Photo courtesy, Joe Robertson.

Vancouver Island pair running the length of Vancouver Island to fundraise for single parents

Runners Joe Robertson and Jack Amos will begin on Nov. 15 from Port Hardy and end at Mile Zero, Victoria

Two young men from Vancouver Island will run along the length of the Island to raise money for single parents.

Starting from Port Hardy on Sunday, the 19-year-olds, Joe Robertson and Jack Amos, will cover 500 kilometres on Highway 19 and Highway 1 to reach their hero Terry Fox’s monumental statue at Mile Zero, Victoria.

Robertson and Amos wanted to fundraise for 1Up Victoria Single Parent Resource Centre as each was raised by a single parent and personally knows the challenges that such families face.

While Robertson was raised by his mother in Victoria, Amos was raised in Dawson City, Yukon, and moved to the Island when he was 16.

“Joe and I saw how hard it was for our mothers,” said Amos. “We hope the money that is raised gives single parents some respite and support from their challenging lives.”

He said they aim to raise at least $10,000 on GoFundMe. They want to contribute the money to fund counselling, school supplies, clothing and goods, mentoring and education, and parent coaching.

The plan to run along the length of the Island materialized as Joe had an intense desire to “challenge himself” physically, said Amos, and they decided to combine their passion for running with a social cause they both support.

They plan to run 50 kilometres every day and reach the finish line by Dec.15. Each will take turns shifting between running and driving their support vehicle – a 1983 dodge camper van named ‘Pippi’.’

”We can definitely finish before that, but I have a tendency to get injuries along the way,” said Amos. “We’re just being cautious.

The journey is also going to be a “fun” one for them as they plan to document the journey and make a short film said Amos, who is also a budding writer and film maker.

“The movie is definitely going to be humorous,” said Amos referring to Robertson and his “goofiness.” But the theme will revolve around “family.”

“Ultimately that’s what this project is all about for us,” said Amos

READ ALSO: A Vancouver Island grandmother is raising funds for grandson’s prosthetic eye

fundraiservancouverisland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dawn, dusk top times to watch for rumbling, rutting deer
Next story
Can B.C. salmon farmers play a bigger role in post-pandemic economic recovery?

Just Posted

The federal government has launched consultations to establish a plan to transition open-net pen salmon farms out of B.C. waters. (Black Press file photo)
Open-net salmon farms on their way out of B.C. waters

Fed begins transition process but what will replace the pens remains unclear

Jack Amos (left) and Joe Robertson (right) will be running from Port Hardy to Victoria beginning Sunday, to raise funds for a Victoria based charity that supports single parents. Photo courtesy, Joe Robertson.
Vancouver Island pair running the length of Vancouver Island to fundraise for single parents

Runners Joe Robertson and Jack Amos will begin on Nov. 15 from Port Hardy and end at Mile Zero, Victoria

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney has added Deputy Critic for Crown-Indigenous Relations and Indigenous Services to her portfolio. (Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror photo)
Blaney appointed as deputy critic for Crown-Indigenous Relations and Indigenous Services

The North Island-Powell River MP is also Critic for Veterans and party Whip

Candlelight vigils are held to mark the anniversary of the Montreal Massacre at Ecole Polytechnique, on Dec.6 1989. (Erin Christie/Black Press)
‘16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence’ launched by Campbell River and North Island Transition Society

The Campbell River Transition Society has created a blueprint for action against… Continue reading

Campbell River Storm forward Jory Swanson is given a rough ride into the Comox Valley Glacier Kings’ bench during a match last season at Rod Brind’Amour Arena. The league’s North Division has suspended play for a week due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Nanaimo school system. File photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
VIJHL suspends weekend North Division play due to COVID outbreak in Nanaimo school system

No players are infected; move taken out of ‘an abundance of caution’

A person wearing a mask walks in the rain on a fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. records roughly 1,100 new COVID-19 infections in 2 days

Four people have also died, bringing the total death toll to 288

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Costco will no longer be allowing non-medical mask exemptions, beginning Nov. 16, 2020. (Facebook)
COVID-19: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

Alternatively, Costco says those who cannot wear masks should wear face shields

The federal government has launched consultations to establish a plan to transition open-net pen salmon farms out of B.C. waters. (Black Press file photo)
Open-net salmon farms on their way out of B.C. waters

Fed begins transition process but what will replace the pens remains unclear

File
2019 crime spike in B.C. largest in 20 years; RCMP say it’s partly due to changes in stat organizing

Criminal incidents increased in 18 per cent across the province last year

A mule deer buck puts an end to volleyball games in a Kelowna back yard, Oct. 26, 2016. (Black Press files)
Dawn, dusk top times to watch for rumbling, rutting deer

Warning for roads along parks, tree lines and golf courses

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

The Cermaq Semi-Closed Containment System undergoes trials at a salmon farm in Norway before its introduction to B.C. waters. A new report calls for clear government policy on salmon farming to help the industry play a key role in the province’s post-pandemic economic recovery. (Photo supplied by Cermaq Canada)
Can B.C. salmon farmers play a bigger role in post-pandemic economic recovery?

Report shows clearer government policy could lead to $44-billion in economic output over 30 years

Most Read