New roads recently constructed by Teal-Jones reaching the ridge line of the Fairy Creek watershed. A video produced by protesters, is a call to action to stop old-growth logging in B.C. Photo courtesy, T J Watt.

New roads recently constructed by Teal-Jones reaching the ridge line of the Fairy Creek watershed. A video produced by protesters, is a call to action to stop old-growth logging in B.C. Photo courtesy, T J Watt.

Vancouver Island old growth protesters release video highlighting B.C.’s ‘hypocrisy’

Video takes dig at province’s Super, Natural brand, contrasting it with logged old-growth areas

A new video made by Vancouver Island activists at the forefront of the Fairy Creek watershed blockade in Port Renfrew has gone viral on the internet as it takes a dig at B.C.’s destination marketing brand, Super, Natural British Columbia.

The video created by one of the spokespersons of the Fairy Creek blockade, Joshua Wright, highlights the “hypocrisy of the provincial government.”

“Super, Natural BC promotional videos continue to market a rosy picture of B.C. as a utopian nature paradise. At the same time, the government owned BC Timber Sales works to eradicate our irreplaceable ancient forests,” said the protest group in a statement.

The ‘forest defenders,’ as the group calls themselves have also said that the video is “intended to help people compare TV ads with the truth, as they consider how they will vote in the upcoming provincial election.”

According to an independent study published in April 2020 entitled BC’s Old Growth Forest: A Last Stand for Biodiversity less than one per cent of BC’s forests have big trees. Just 35,000 hectares still contain ancient giants.

“In fact, in all of B.C. the amount of this forest remaining is about the size of Surrey,” said Saul Arbess, a spokesperson for the group.

“With the full collusion of the BC government, logging companies are completing one of the biggest and most destructive projects on the planet: eliminating BC’s original forests,” said the statement.

Protests against old-growth logging began in August after activists launched a blockade at Port Renfrew’s Fairy Creek Watershed to prevent logging company Teal Jones Group from constructing a road.

Since then, the protesters have gained support from groups across the province, including Pacheedaht First Nation elders, and recently, the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs (UBCIC).

RELATED: Battle of Fairy Creek: blockade launched to save Vancouver Island old-growth

RELATED:Vancouver Island protesters call B.C.’s response to new old-growth report a ‘diversion’

Environmentforestryprotest

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Construction underway on floatplane feature in north Campbell River
Next story
B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

Just Posted

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the UBC campus, Vancouver, Oct. 13, 2020. (CTV)
B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

Horgan, Wilkinson, Furstenau press their criticisms

New roads recently constructed by Teal-Jones reaching the ridge line of the Fairy Creek watershed. A video produced by protesters, is a call to action to stop old-growth logging in B.C. Photo courtesy, T J Watt.
Vancouver Island old growth protesters release video highlighting B.C.’s ‘hypocrisy’

Video takes dig at province’s Super, Natural brand, contrasting it with logged old-growth areas

A crew from Seymour Pacific works on installing rebar into the foundation form for the entrance feature on the grassy meridian entering Campbellton as construction gets underway. The foundation will hold a 25-foot pedestal with a Beaver floatplane perched on top. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Construction underway on floatplane feature in north Campbell River

Entrance feature will be a Beaver floatplane atop a 25-foot pedestal

Heavy winds continue as power outages reported in communities on West Vancouver Island

BC Hydro reports more than 1600 customers affected by power outages in Gold River, Tahsis and Zeballos

North Island All-Candidates Forum scheduled for tonight

Event will be livestreamed on Campbell River Mirror’s Facebook Page

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James presents her last budget in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 18, 2020. Its modest surplus forecast was quickly erased by COVID-19 and a deficit nearing $13 billion. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. parties battle over tax promises to recover from COVID-19

Sales tax cut or another round of borrowed relief payments

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Halloween. (pxhere.com)
COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

Power outages on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast began early Tuesday morning due to a “potent” weather system moving down the Island and towards the mainland. (BC Hydro)
“Potent” low pressure system brings winds, takes power from Vancouver Island

Over 43,000 customers powerless in Vancouver Island after autumn storm rages

Christina Lake Cannabis outdoor cannabis cultivation property in Christina Lake, B.C. is shown in this undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Christina Lake Cannabis **
‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Most Read